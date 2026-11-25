Imagine receiving not one or two, but 16 traffic challan notifications on your mobile phone for a motorcycle that you do not even own. A similar incident has come to light in Gurugram, where a man has been receiving traffic challans for a motorcycle that does not belong to him. The surprising part is that the motorcycle seen in the photographs attached to the challans carries the registration number of his own vehicle.

This raises a crucial question: If the motorcycle is not his, how are traffic violations being registered in his name?

What Is The Entire Case?

The incident involves a resident of Sector 33 in Gurugram who owns a Bajaj Platina motorcycle. However, the photographs accompanying the traffic challans show a different motorcycle.

The man has alleged that the vehicle visible in the challan photographs is not his, even though it carries the same registration number as his Bajaj Platina.

Which Motorcycle Appears In The Challan Photographs?

According to the details of the case, the photographs attached to the traffic challans show a Hero Splendor, whereas the man owns a Bajaj Platina.

Despite the difference in the motorcycle models, the registration number visible on the Hero Splendor matches the number of the man's vehicle.

This has raised questions about how another motorcycle is allegedly using his vehicle's registration number and why the traffic violations are being attributed to him.

The man has reportedly approached the authorities several times to resolve the issue.

He first lodged a complaint with the Traffic Tower through email and subsequently submitted an online complaint. However, despite these efforts, he continued to receive traffic challan notifications.

Man Says He Only Travels Between Home And Office

The motorcycle owner said that he generally travels between his residence in Sector 33 and his office.

However, some of the locations mentioned in the traffic challans are places he does not regularly visit. According to him, one of the challans mentions a traffic violation in Sector 39.

This has further added to his concerns about the incorrect issuance of challans. The most concerning aspect of the incident is the number of challans issued against the man.

Despite not owning the motorcycle seen in the photographs, he has reportedly received 16 traffic challans in just five months. Each challan carries a fine of Rs 1,000, taking the total penalty amount to Rs 16,000.

Troubled by the repeated challans, the man is now preparing to file a formal complaint with the police.

He wants the authorities to re-examine all the challans issued in his name, arguing that the motorcycle involved in the alleged traffic violations does not belong to him.

The case also raises an important question for vehicle owners: What should you do if you receive a traffic challan for a vehicle that has no connection with you?

What Should You Do If You Receive A Challan For A Vehicle You Don't Own?

If you receive a traffic challan for a vehicle that does not belong to you, do not ignore the notification. Take the following steps:

Check the challan photograph: Carefully examine the vehicle's colour, model and registration number in the photograph attached to the challan.

File a complaint with the traffic authorities: If the vehicle shown in the photograph is not yours, submit a complaint to the concerned traffic police authority along with a copy of your Registration Certificate (RC) and the challan.

Keep supporting evidence: Preserve photographs of your own vehicle, copies of the challans and all records related to the complaints you have filed.

These steps can help you bring an incorrect challan to the attention of the authorities and seek a review of the traffic violation attributed to your vehicle.