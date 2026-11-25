Residents of several parts of Delhi may face water shortages over the next two days. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has issued an advisory warning that drinking water supply could be disrupted on November 25 and 26 due to the annual cleaning of underground reservoirs and booster pumping stations.

Residents have been advised to store sufficient water according to their requirements and use it judiciously during this period. The DJB has also said that water tankers will be available in case of emergencies.

According to the Delhi Jal Board, the disruption is due to the annual cleaning of underground reservoirs and booster pumping stations.

The maintenance exercise is part of a routine process aimed at cleaning these facilities to ensure that residents continue to receive clean drinking water.

Which Areas Of Delhi Will Be Affected?

According to the DJB advisory, water supply will be disrupted in the following areas:

November 25: DDA Flats, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Pocket 4.

November 26: Water supply will be affected in several localities, including Geeta Colony, Krishna Nagar and Laxmi Nagar.

Other affected areas include Ramesh Park, Lalita Park, J-Extension, Kishan Kunj Part 1 and 2, Jagriti Park, Garhwali Mohalla, Blocks 5 to 18, Geeta Colony, Taj Enclave, Rani Garden, Sunder Park, Shastri Nagar, Ram Nagar, Ram Nagar Extension, New Ayodhya Puri, South Anarkali, South Anarkali Extension, Baldev Park, Govind Park, Jagatpuri, Krishna Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Radhey Shyam Park, Govindpura, Khureji, Brij Puri, Shiv Puri, Ghondli and Chander Nagar.

DJB Issues Helpline Numbers For Water Tankers

The Delhi Jal Board has also provided emergency contact numbers for residents who need water tankers during the supply disruption.

Residents can contact the following numbers according to their location and requirements:

Mandawali Water Emergency: 011-22727812

Jagriti Water Emergency: 011-22374834, 011-22374237

Central Control Room Helpline: 1916

Residents in the affected localities have been advised to make arrangements in advance, store adequate water and avoid unnecessary consumption until normal supply is restored.