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English NewsCitiesKulgam Terror Attack: LG Manoj Sinha Visits Injured CRPF Personnel, Says Forces Have Free Hand

Kulgam Terror Attack: LG Manoj Sinha Visits Injured CRPF Personnel, Says Forces Have Free Hand

During his visit, Sinha spoke to the doctors treating the injured personnel and sought an update on Singh's health. He also prayed for his speedy and complete recovery.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 10:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • LG Sinha visited injured CRPF Head Constable Sonbir Singh.
  • Two other CRPF personnel injured stable, recovering well.
  • LG condemned Kulgam attack, vowed justice for victims.
  • Security forces given free hand to pursue all terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited Base Hospital in Srinagar to enquire about the health of CRPF Head Constable Sonbir Singh, who sustained serious injuries in the terror attack in Kulgam.

During his visit, Sinha spoke to the doctors treating the injured personnel and sought an update on Singh's health. He also prayed for his speedy and complete recovery.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Visited Base Hospital, Srinagar, to enquire about the health of CRPF Head Constable Sonbir Singh, who sustained serious injuries in the heinous terror attack in Kulgam and is currently undergoing treatment. Praying for his swift and complete recovery."

Two Other Injured CRPF Personnel Stable

The Lieutenant Governor said two other CRPF personnel injured in the attack — Constable Rakesh Das and Constable Santanu Chandra — were in stable condition and recovering at the 46th Battalion CRPF Unit Hospital in Kulgam.

Strongly condemning the attack, Sinha assured people that those responsible would be tracked down and brought to justice.

"I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terror and assure the people that those responsible will be hunted down and brought to justice," he said.

LG Reviews Security Situation, Gives Forces Free Hand

Following his hospital visit, Sinha reviewed the security situation with senior officials at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar.

Reiterating the administration's resolve to act against terrorists, the Lieutenant Governor said security forces had been given a free hand to crack down on them.

"Security forces have been given a free hand to crack down on terrorists," he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did LG Manoj Sinha visit in Srinagar?

LG Manoj Sinha visited CRPF Head Constable Sonbir Singh at Base Hospital in Srinagar. Singh sustained serious injuries in a terror attack in Kulgam.

What is the condition of the other CRPF personnel injured in the Kulgam attack?

Constables Rakesh Das and Santanu Chandra are in stable condition. They are recovering at the 46th Battalion CRPF Unit Hospital in Kulgam.

What action will be taken regarding the terror attack?

LG Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured that those responsible would be hunted down and brought to justice. Security forces have been given a free hand to crack down on terrorists.

Published at : 11 Nov 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
LG Manoj Sinha Kulgam Terror Attack Injured CRPF Personnel Forces Have Free Hand
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