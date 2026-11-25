Kolkata: Personnel of the Kolkata Police's Enforcement Branch fanned out across wholesale and retail markets in the state capital on Wednesday to assess prices of essential commodities and check possible hoarding and artificial scarcity, officials said.

This came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari directed the police and administrative officials to take stringent action against traders involved in illegal hoarding and artificially restricting supplies of essential commodities to push up market prices, amid a sharp rise in the cost of vegetables and other daily necessities.

At a meeting with senior officials and representatives of various traders' associations at the state secretariat, he had expressed concern over the abnormal rise in prices of mustard oil, sugar and potatoes, while stressing that essential commodities must remain affordable for ordinary people.

Enforcement Branch visited wholesale markets such as Koley Market in Sealdah and retail markets in Shyambazar, Lake Market, College Street and B B Ganguly Street areas to examine prices and supply conditions.

Several essential commodities have seen sharp price hikes over the past few months, with items such as rice registering a rise of more than 20 per cent.

Mustard oil prices, which had averaged around Rs 170 per litre, have climbed to nearly Rs 220 per litre. Sugar prices have also risen sharply, with loose retail prices touching Rs 80 per kg against around Rs 50 earlier, traders said.

Officials said Enforcement Branch teams were examining various aspects of the price rise, including possible gaps between wholesale and retail rates, the availability of stocks and whether traders were resorting to hoarding and market manipulations to push up prices.

A similar action was taken in August as well after the chief minister raised concerns over the rising prices of onion and sugar.

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