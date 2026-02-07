Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
7 Injured, Several Feared Trapped After 3-Storey Building Collapses In Kota's Talwandi

7 Injured, Several Feared Trapped After 3-Storey Building Collapses In Kota’s Talwandi

7 injured, several feared trapped after 3-storey building collapses in Kota’s Talwandi; rescue teams race against time.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
At least seven people were injured and several others were feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday night, triggering a massive rescue operation. The incident took place in the Talwandi area, where emergency teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Police cordoned off the area while rescue personnel began clearing debris to locate those feared trapped under the rubble.

Restaurant Inside, Rescue Count Unclear

Initial reports indicated that a restaurant was operating inside the building, raising concerns that customers and staff may have been present when the structure collapsed suddenly. Authorities said the exact number of people trapped was still unclear as rescue operations continued late into the night. Local officials said police, disaster response teams and ambulances were deployed immediately after the collapse. Authorities said the cause of the collapse will be determined after a detailed investigation.

Building Collapsed Suddenly 

Local MLA Sandeep Sharma reached the site and said the building had collapsed suddenly. “There is a possibility that several people are trapped. The police and administration reached the site promptly, and rescue operations are underway. Some people have been pulled out,” he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kota, Rajasthan?

A three-storey building collapsed in Kota's Talwandi area on Saturday night. At least seven people were injured, and several others were feared trapped.

Was there a restaurant inside the collapsed building?

Yes, initial reports indicated a restaurant was operating inside the building. This raised concerns about potential customers and staff being trapped.

What is the current status of the rescue operation?

Emergency teams, police, and disaster response teams are conducting a massive rescue operation to clear debris and locate anyone trapped. The exact number of trapped individuals is still unclear.

What was the cause of the building collapse?

The cause of the collapse is currently unknown. Authorities stated that a detailed investigation will be conducted after the rescue operations are completed.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
#Kota Talwandi Rajasthan Building Accident
