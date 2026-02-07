7 Injured, Several Feared Trapped After 3-Storey Building Collapses In Kota’s Talwandi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







At least seven people were injured and several others were feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday night, triggering a massive rescue operation. The incident took place in the Talwandi area, where emergency teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Police cordoned off the area while rescue personnel began clearing debris to locate those feared trapped under the rubble.

Restaurant Inside, Rescue Count Unclear

Initial reports indicated that a restaurant was operating inside the building, raising concerns that customers and staff may have been present when the structure collapsed suddenly. Authorities said the exact number of people trapped was still unclear as rescue operations continued late into the night. Local officials said police, disaster response teams and ambulances were deployed immediately after the collapse. Authorities said the cause of the collapse will be determined after a detailed investigation.

Building Collapsed Suddenly

Local MLA Sandeep Sharma reached the site and said the building had collapsed suddenly. “There is a possibility that several people are trapped. The police and administration reached the site promptly, and rescue operations are underway. Some people have been pulled out,” he said.