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HomeCitiesSpeeding Truck Runs Over Toddler In MP's Mandla; Driver Arrested

Speeding Truck Runs Over Toddler In MP's Mandla; Driver Arrested

Srishti Yadav, an anganwadi helper, was walking home carrying one child in her arms and holding the hand of her daughter Aakriti, when a speeding truck hit the girl, crushing her.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 11:17 AM (IST)

Mandla (MP), Mar 14 (PTI) A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck while she walked alongside her mother in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, police said on Saturday.

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded after the accident on Friday, as the wailing mother was seen gathering the toddler's mutilated remains from the road and placing them in a polythene bag, they said.

The accident occurred in the afternoon at Bamhauri village under Kotwali police station limits, about 20 km from the district headquarters, Kotwali police station in-charge Shafeeq Khan said.

Srishti Yadav, an anganwadi helper, was walking home carrying one child in her arms and holding the hand of her daughter Aakriti, when a speeding truck hit the girl, crushing her, he said.

The impact was so severe that the child's body got stuck on the road and blood splattered onto the exterior of a school located on the roadside, he said.

The official said that truck driver Panchulal Yadav, a resident of neighbouring Seoni district, tried to flee after the accident, but villagers chased him for around 7 km before catching him and handing him over to the police, Khan said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
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