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HomeCitiesElderly Man Dies While Waiting In LPG Cylinder Queue In UP's Farrukhabad

Elderly Man Dies While Waiting In LPG Cylinder Queue In UP's Farrukhabad

Witnesses present at the spot attempted to revive him by administering CPR and performing chest compressions. However, he was declared dead.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 11:55 AM (IST)

A 75-year-old man died after collapsing while standing in a queue for a cooking gas cylinder at a Bharat Gas agency in Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, according to family members.

The incident occurred at a Bharat Gas agency located near the Lal Sarai water tank in the Kotwali area. The deceased, identified as Mukhtar Ansari, had reportedly arrived early in the morning to collect a booked LPG cylinder.

Witnesses present at the spot attempted to revive him by administering CPR and performing chest compressions. However, he was declared dead after being taken to a nearby hospital. The incident triggered distress among family members.

Health Deteriorated While Standing In Line

According to relatives, the elderly man had booked the gas cylinder in advance and reached the agency around 6:30 am. His health suddenly deteriorated while he was waiting in the queue.

Family members said he had been suffering from health issues but had decided to go himself as the cooking gas at home had run out. They also alleged that earlier such shortages were not common, but recently residents have been forced to make repeated visits even after booking cylinders.

Local residents have urged the administration to restore the earlier supply system to avoid similar situations.

Similar Incident Reported In Punjab

In a separate incident, a 66-year-old man died of a heart attack while waiting in a gas cylinder queue in Barnala in Punjab. The deceased was identified as Bhushan Kumar Mittal.

Reports of gas shortages have surfaced from several places, triggering public concern. While authorities in many areas have said the supply situation is improving, visuals of long queues outside gas agencies have raised questions about distribution and availability.

Authorities have been instructed to closely monitor fuel sales after panic buying was reported in several areas amid concerns linked to tensions in West Asia.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Farrukhabad UTTAR PRADESH West Asia Conflict Iran War LPG Crisis
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