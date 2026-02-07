PM Modi Announces UPI Expansion To Malaysia On First Foreign Visit of 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s digital payment platform, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), will soon be launched in Malaysia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday during his two-day visit to the country.

UPI is already operational in several countries, with Bhutan being the first to adopt the system outside India.

First Foreign Visit Of 2026

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on his first foreign visit of 2026, underscoring India’s focus on strengthening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Malaysia. The visit aims to deepen cooperation in economic, defence and people-to-people ties.

Addressing the Indian community in Kuala Lumpur, the Prime Minister praised the diaspora for its role in strengthening bilateral relations.

“I am also looking forward to meeting the Indian community in Malaysia. At around three million, they are among the largest Indian diasporas in the world,” Modi said earlier. “They have made an immense contribution to Malaysia’s progress. They play a major role as a bridge between the two countries.”

Modi Thanks Anwar Ibrahim

At the community event, PM Modi thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for personally receiving him at the airport and accompanying him to the venue. He described the gesture as a symbol of Anwar Ibrahim’s affection and respect for India and its people.

Recalling a previous commitment, Modi said, “Last year, I could not come to Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit. But I had promised my friend that I would come to Malaysia soon. As promised, I am here. This is my first foreign visit in 2026.”

Cultural Showcase By Indian Diaspora

The Prime Minister also lauded a large cultural performance presented by the Indian community.

“We have just witnessed a record-setting cultural performance. 800 dancers in complete harmony. This performance will be remembered by our people for years to come. I congratulate all the artists,” he said.

Countries Where UPI Is Already Operational

Bhutan was the first country outside India to enable UPI transactions via the BHIM app. Since then, the platform has expanded to several other countries.