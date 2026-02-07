Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Announces UPI Expansion To Malaysia On First Foreign Visit of 2026

PM Modi Announces UPI Expansion To Malaysia On First Foreign Visit of 2026

UPI is already operational in several countries, with Bhutan being the first to adopt the system outside India.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s digital payment platform, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), will soon be launched in Malaysia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday during his two-day visit to the country.

UPI is already operational in several countries, with Bhutan being the first to adopt the system outside India.

First Foreign Visit Of 2026

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on his first foreign visit of 2026, underscoring India’s focus on strengthening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Malaysia. The visit aims to deepen cooperation in economic, defence and people-to-people ties.

Addressing the Indian community in Kuala Lumpur, the Prime Minister praised the diaspora for its role in strengthening bilateral relations.

“I am also looking forward to meeting the Indian community in Malaysia. At around three million, they are among the largest Indian diasporas in the world,” Modi said earlier. “They have made an immense contribution to Malaysia’s progress. They play a major role as a bridge between the two countries.”

Modi Thanks Anwar Ibrahim

At the community event, PM Modi thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for personally receiving him at the airport and accompanying him to the venue. He described the gesture as a symbol of Anwar Ibrahim’s affection and respect for India and its people.

Recalling a previous commitment, Modi said, “Last year, I could not come to Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit. But I had promised my friend that I would come to Malaysia soon. As promised, I am here. This is my first foreign visit in 2026.”

Cultural Showcase By Indian Diaspora

The Prime Minister also lauded a large cultural performance presented by the Indian community.

“We have just witnessed a record-setting cultural performance. 800 dancers in complete harmony. This performance will be remembered by our people for years to come. I congratulate all the artists,” he said.

Countries Where UPI Is Already Operational

Bhutan was the first country outside India to enable UPI transactions via the BHIM app. Since then, the platform has expanded to several other countries.

Related Video

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest

Frequently Asked Questions

When will UPI be launched in Malaysia?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will soon be launched in Malaysia.

Which country was the first to adopt UPI outside of India?

Bhutan was the first country outside of India to adopt the UPI system, enabling transactions via the BHIM app.

What is the purpose of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Malaysia?

The visit aims to strengthen India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Malaysia, focusing on economic, defense, and people-to-people ties.

What role does the Indian diaspora play in Malaysia?

The Indian diaspora in Malaysia, numbering around three million, has significantly contributed to Malaysia's progress and acts as a bridge between the two countries.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi UPI UPI Expansion To Malaysia UPI Malaysia
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
News
PM Modi Wins Hearts In Malaysia With Tamil Bonding, Warm Banter
PM Modi Wins Hearts In Malaysia With Tamil Bonding, Warm Banter
News
Faridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses
Faridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses
News
‘You Are The Two-Rupee Beggar’: Owaisi Targets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya Muslim’ Remark
‘You Are The Two-Rupee Beggar’: Owaisi Targets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya Muslim’ Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest
Maharashtra Politics: BJP’s First Woman Mayor Candidate Makes Strong Political Statement
Stray Dog Attack: Two Stray Dogs Attack 5-Year-Old Child Inside Housing Society
Janakpuri Incident: Contractor Rajesh Prajapati Arrested by Delhi Police
Mumbai Politics: Deputy Mayor Post Goes to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shankar Ghadi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget