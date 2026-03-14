Ujjain Man Steals Neighbour's Undergarments Over One-Sided Love; Arrested After Caught On CCTV

A 25-yaer-old man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain after CCTV footage allegedly caught him repeatedly stealing a married woman’s undergarments from outside her home, leaving residents in the locality shocked.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Chimanganj Police Station, where a family reported that women’s undergarments hung outside their house to dry had been going missing.

According to police, the complaint was filed by a family living in the Dhancha Bhavan area of Ujjain. They told authorities that they had washed clothes and hung on a rope outside their house, but they were repeatedly being stolen at night.

The family grew suspicious and checked the CCTV recordings around them. They later submitted the footage to police, India Today reported.

CCTV Footage Reveals The Thief

The footage reportedly showed a young man arriving near the house late at night. He firdt looked around to ensure no one was watching, and then removed the woman’s undergarments from the clothesline before quickly leaving the spot.

Based on the CCTV footage, police identified the accused as 25-year-old Ankit Malviya, a resident of the same locality and a neighbour of the complainant. He was subsequently arrested, the report said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that he had developed a one-sided obsession with the married woman. Officers said he admitted to stealing the undergarments because of that fixation.

Ujjain Police also discovered during the investigation that the accused had tattooed the woman’s name on his chest. An investigation was launched to probe the incident. the 25-year-old is currently being questioned. Police has also initiated legal action against him based on the complaint and CCTV footage evidence.

The incident has caused concern among residents of the neighbourhood. Police has urged people to remain alert and report any suspicious activity in residential areas.