HomeNewsFaridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses

Faridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses

A police inspector died and at least 13 people were injured after a tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund Fair in Faridabad.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 08:48 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A police inspector was killed and several others injured after a tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund Fair in Faridabad on Saturday, officials said. The incident occurred when the amusement ride malfunctioned and broke down, causing panic and injuries among visitors at the fair. At least 13 people sustained injuries in the accident. Police inspector Jagdish Prasad, who rushed to the spot to assist in rescue operations, suffered critical injuries while helping the victims.

Inspector Dies, Officials Rush Site

He was immediately taken for medical treatment but later succumbed to his injuries, officials confirmed. The operator of the ride was also reported to have been seriously injured in the incident. Senior district officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, the Managing Director of Tourism, and senior police officers, reached the site soon after the mishap.

Authorities cordoned off the area and barricaded the site to prevent further accidents. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the swing malfunction, officials said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Surajkund Fair in Faridabad?

A tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund Fair, resulting in the death of a police inspector and injuries to several others.

How many people were injured in the incident?

At least 13 people sustained injuries when the amusement ride malfunctioned and broke down, causing panic among visitors.

What was the cause of the accident?

The amusement ride, a tsunami swing, malfunctioned and broke down. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

Who responded to the incident?

Senior district officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and senior police officers, reached the site to manage the situation.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 08:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Surajkund Fair Accident Faridabad Swing Collapse Surajkund Fair Injury Rescue Operation Faridabad Surajkund Mela Accident
