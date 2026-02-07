A tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund Fair, resulting in the death of a police inspector and injuries to several others.
Faridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses
A police inspector died and at least 13 people were injured after a tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund Fair in Faridabad.
A police inspector was killed and several others injured after a tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund Fair in Faridabad on Saturday, officials said. The incident occurred when the amusement ride malfunctioned and broke down, causing panic and injuries among visitors at the fair. At least 13 people sustained injuries in the accident. Police inspector Jagdish Prasad, who rushed to the spot to assist in rescue operations, suffered critical injuries while helping the victims.
He was immediately taken for medical treatment but later succumbed to his injuries, officials confirmed. The operator of the ride was also reported to have been seriously injured in the incident. Senior district officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, the Managing Director of Tourism, and senior police officers, reached the site soon after the mishap.
Authorities cordoned off the area and barricaded the site to prevent further accidents. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the swing malfunction, officials said.
At least 13 people sustained injuries when the amusement ride malfunctioned and broke down, causing panic among visitors.
The amusement ride, a tsunami swing, malfunctioned and broke down. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.
Senior district officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and senior police officers, reached the site to manage the situation.
