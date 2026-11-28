Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police investigate; Congress demands retired judge lead probe.

An FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Baba Balmukund Acharya from Jaipur's Hawa Mahal Assembly constituency after a court directed the police to act on a complaint alleging that he and his supporters created a disturbance outside a sessions judge's residence and threatened his family. Several supporters of the legislator have also been named in the case.

The case was registered at Galta Gate police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The police have launched an investigation into the allegations, which date back to December last year.

Following the registration of the FIR, Acharya said he would cooperate with the investigation. He also levelled allegations against the complainant judge, Mohammad Arif, claiming that the judge was using his influence to purchase Hindu-owned houses in the locality.

How Did The Dispute Begin?

The dispute reportedly began after Sessions Judge Mohammad Arif purchased an old house in Meena Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of Jaipur's Galta Gate police station. When renovation and repair work began at the property, some local residents allegedly objected to it.

According to the complaint, on December 10, at around 11.15 am, Acharya arrived at the location with several supporters. They allegedly stopped the repair work and created a disturbance at the site.

The complaint further alleges that the MLA and his supporters made inflammatory remarks along communal lines, raising concerns about a possible disturbance to communal harmony in the area.

Judge's Family Alleges Threats, Pressure To Leave Locality

The complaint filed by the judge's family accuses Acharya and his supporters of using abusive language and issuing threats, including threats to kill them. It alleges that the incident was intended to intimidate Mohammad Arif and his family into leaving the neighbourhood.

The family has also alleged that attempts were being made to discourage Muslim families from purchasing houses in the Hindu-majority locality and create an atmosphere of fear among them.

These allegations are yet to be established, and the police investigation is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The judge's family initially approached the Jaipur police but alleged that no FIR was registered on their complaint. Subsequently, Mohammad Arif's cousin, Mohammad Yaqoob, moved the court seeking legal action.

After hearings over several months, a Judicial Magistrate Court in Jaipur directed the police to register an FIR. The case was subsequently lodged against Acharya and several of his supporters at Galta Gate police station.

The FIR invokes Sections 61(2), 196(1)(a), 197(1)(b), 299 and 351(2) of the BNS. The police are investigating the matter.

MLA Denies Going To Judge's House On His Own

Responding to the FIR, Acharya said he would extend full cooperation to the police. He maintained that he had not visited the judge's property on his own initiative and had gone there after local residents called him.

The BJP legislator also accused Mohammad Arif of using his position and influence to purchase Hindu-owned properties at low prices. He alleged that such purchases were encouraging others to acquire houses in the area with the intention of driving Hindus out.

Acharya said he would not allow injustice against Hindus and would continue to raise his voice if similar matters came to his attention in the future.

The allegations made by the MLA against the judge are also yet to be independently established.

Judge Expresses Concern Over House, Family's Safety

ABP News correspondent Mohammad Moeen spoke to Mohammad Arif over the phone. The judge alleged that his house had remained sealed by the municipal corporation since the incident, which had prevented him from carrying out the renovation work.

Arif also raised concerns over a theft at the property, expressing suspicion that it could have been part of a conspiracy. He said he feared for the safety of himself and his family and was worried that an untoward incident could take place.

Congress Demands Probe By Retired High Court Judge

The incident has also triggered a political reaction in Rajasthan, with the Congress demanding an independent inquiry into the allegations against the BJP MLA.

Jaipur Congress president Sunil Sharma termed the episode unfortunate and called for a judicial inquiry. He questioned whether the police could be expected to conduct a fair investigation when, according to the complainant's family, they had initially failed to register an FIR despite receiving the complaint.

Sharma demanded that the matter be investigated by a retired High Court judge.