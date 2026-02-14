Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesIndiGo Flight Evacuated At Kolkata Airport After Bomb Threat Note Found Onboard

IndiGo Flight Evacuated At Kolkata Airport After Bomb Threat Note Found Onboard

A note claiming a bomb was found in the lavatory, prompting immediate evacuation and relocation of the aircraft to an isolation bay.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 10:37 AM (IST)

A bomb scare disrupted an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Shillong on Saturday morning after a handwritten note claiming a bomb was onboard was discovered inside the aircraft’s toilet compartment.

The flight, IndiGo 6E3074, was scheduled to depart at 9.15am from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

According to the Airport Director of Kolkata, the crew found a piece of paper inside the lavatory during boarding. The note reportedly stated that there was a bomb inside the aircraft.

“Immediately afterwards, passengers were removed from the aircraft. The aircraft has been moved to the isolation bay. The checking process is going on,” the Airport Director said.

Following standard security protocol, authorities swiftly evacuated all passengers and shifted the aircraft to an isolation area for a thorough inspection.

There was no immediate confirmation of any explosive device being found. Security agencies are carrying out detailed checks of the aircraft and baggage.

Related Video

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata News IndiGo
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
World
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
World
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
Cities
INC Wins 90 Civic Bodies, Sweeps Telangana Municipal Polls By Clear Majority
INC Wins 90 Civic Bodies, Sweeps Telangana Municipal Polls By Clear Majority
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February
Breaking News: Breaking: FSL Report Rules Out Poison in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Tragedy in Patna: Girl Falls to Death at Phulwari Sharif Coaching Centre
Breaking News: Lucknow Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing 1, Injuring 5
Breaking News: Breaking: Devband Jail Video Sparks Fake Encounter Controversy in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget