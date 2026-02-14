IndiGo Flight Evacuated At Kolkata Airport After Bomb Threat Note Found Onboard

A bomb scare disrupted an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Shillong on Saturday morning after a handwritten note claiming a bomb was onboard was discovered inside the aircraft’s toilet compartment.

The flight, IndiGo 6E3074, was scheduled to depart at 9.15am from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

According to the Airport Director of Kolkata, the crew found a piece of paper inside the lavatory during boarding. The note reportedly stated that there was a bomb inside the aircraft.

“Immediately afterwards, passengers were removed from the aircraft. The aircraft has been moved to the isolation bay. The checking process is going on,” the Airport Director said.

Following standard security protocol, authorities swiftly evacuated all passengers and shifted the aircraft to an isolation area for a thorough inspection.

There was no immediate confirmation of any explosive device being found. Security agencies are carrying out detailed checks of the aircraft and baggage.