NIA Arrests Absconding Ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla In Bhangar Blast Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday night arrested former Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla, the prime suspect in the Bhangar blast case, from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. The arrest came just hours after the central agency declared him “absconding” in connection with the investigation.

Confirming the development, an NIA official said Molla was taken into custody as part of the agency’s ongoing probe and would be produced before a court on Saturday. With his arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to four.

VIDEO | South 24 Parganas, West Bengal: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested former Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla in connection with the Bhangar blast case.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/YDdwprYxS2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2026

Blast Claimed One Life, Injured Three

The case relates to a crude bomb explosion that occurred on March 19 in Dakshin Bamunia village of South 24 Parganas district. One person was killed and three others sustained critical injuries in the blast. Investigators believe bombs were being manufactured at the site when the explosion took place.

The NIA subsequently took over the investigation and launched a series of searches and arrests linked to the alleged bomb-making operation.

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Arrest Follows Raids Across South 24 Parganas

According to officials, Molla was apprehended while travelling as a pillion rider on a motorcycle. The rider of the bike was also detained by the agency.

The arrest came a day after NIA teams conducted extensive raids at Molla’s residence and several locations linked to him in Moukhali, Baruipur and Sonarpur. On Thursday, investigators had also arrested the driver of a vehicle allegedly used to transport those involved in bomb-making activities.

The agency had earlier issued a summons to Molla through his family and had questioned his son during the course of the investigation.

Family Claims He Surrendered

Molla’s family disputed the circumstances of the arrest, claiming that he was detained near Kolkata’s Chingrighata area after voluntarily appearing before the authorities.

“My father was not at home. He had gone out for personal work. He surrendered to the authorities. We were at a hotel near Chingrighata and not anywhere near Kamalgazi,” Molla’s daughter told reporters.

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Former MLA Under Investigation

Molla represented the Canning Purba Assembly constituency and won elections in both 2016 and 2021. His security cover was recently withdrawn by the West Bengal government.

The NIA said further legal proceedings would follow as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the deadly explosion and the alleged network involved in manufacturing crude bombs.