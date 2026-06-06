The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested former Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla. He is considered the prime suspect in the Bhangar blast case.
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NIA Arrests Absconding Ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla In Bhangar Blast Probe
NIA arrested former Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla in connection with the March 19 Bhangar bomb blast case in South 24 Parganas, hours after declaring him absconding.
- NIA arrested former TMC MLA Saokat Molla Friday night.
- He is a prime suspect in the Bhangar blast case.
- Blast on March 19 killed one, critically injured three.
- Molla's family claims he voluntarily surrendered to authorities.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was recently arrested in connection with the Bhangar blast case?
What happened in the Bhangar blast incident?
The case relates to a crude bomb explosion on March 19 in Dakshin Bamunia village. One person was killed and three others sustained critical injuries.
What is the suspected cause of the Bhangar blast?
Investigators believe the explosion occurred while crude bombs were being manufactured at the site. The NIA subsequently took over the investigation.
How many people have been arrested in the Bhangar blast case so far?
With Saokat Molla's arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to four. The NIA continues its ongoing probe.
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