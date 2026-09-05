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English NewsCitiesKetan Mehta Murder Case: Lonavala Police Make Third Arrest, Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Held

Ketan Mehta Murder Case: Lonavala Police Make Third Arrest, Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Held

Ritesh Hange has been arrested as the third accused in the Ketan Agrawal murder case at Lohagad Fort, with police probing his alleged prior knowledge of the plot and role in the conspiracy.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police arrested Ritesh Hange concerning Ketan Agrawal's alleged murder.
  • Hange suspected of prior knowledge about Chetan, Siya's murder plan.
  • Police traced Hange via phone, examining digital contact evidence.

Police have arrested Ritesh Hange in connection with the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal at Lohagad Fort. Police suspect Hange was aware of the alleged murder plot beforehand and are questioning him to determine what he knew and whether he had any role in the alleged conspiracy.

According to sources, Chetan Chaudhary and his girlfriend, Siya Goyal, allegedly planned Ketan Agrawal’s murder with a classmate. The three are accused of discussing in detail how they would allegedly carry out the killing.

Sources said Chetan and Siya had repeatedly asked Hange to accompany them to Lohagad Fort, but he refused to go with them. Despite this, police suspect that Hange had prior knowledge of the alleged murder plan.

Also Read: ‘Distortion Of History Continued Even After Independence,’ Sitharaman Claims On India’s Historical Narratives

Ritesh Hange Allegedly Had Prior Knowledge Of Murder Plot

According to sources, Chetan allegedly met Hange after Ketan Agrawal’s murder. It has also emerged that Siya Goyal was in contact with Hange.

Police traced Hange based on clues found on Chetan Chaudhary’s mobile phone and subsequently arrested him. Hange is originally from Beed district and currently works for a private company.

Also Read: Delhi-Gurugram Flooded After Heavy Rain: Traffic Crawls, Commuters Struggle

Police Probe Hange’s Contact With Chetan Chaudhary

The investigation has also found that Hange and Chetan were in contact during the last week of May, while Ketan Agrawal was allegedly murdered on June 18.

 

Police are now examining call records, mobile data and other digital evidence to determine what the two discussed during that period and how much Hange allegedly knew about the murder plot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ritesh Hange arrested?

Ritesh Hange was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal. Police suspect he had prior knowledge of the murder plot.

Who allegedly planned Ketan Agrawal's murder?

Chetan Chaudhary, his girlfriend Siya Goyal, and a classmate are accused of planning the murder. They allegedly discussed how to carry out the killing.

How did police identify and trace Ritesh Hange?

Police traced Ritesh Hange based on clues found on Chetan Chaudhary's mobile phone. This information led to Hange's subsequent arrest.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Ketan Mehta Lohagad Fort Case Ketan Agrawal Murder Case
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