Winter is gradually setting in across Delhi-NCR, even as air pollution continues to remain a major concern. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital witnessed light haze and fog on Monday morning. However, skies are expected to become clearer as the day progresses.

Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 246 at 6 am on Monday, placing it in the 'poor' category.

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday (November 22). The minimum temperature dropped by 0.4 degrees to 11.8 degrees Celsius, which was 0.5 degrees above the seasonal average.

Reduced visibility due to fog was also reported in the city. Safdarjung recorded the lowest visibility of 1,200 metres at 6:30 am. Meanwhile, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 239 on Sunday, also falling in the 'poor' category.

What Is The Weather Forecast For Today?

The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 11-13 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24-26 degrees Celsius for Monday. Wind speeds are expected to range between 10 and 15 kmph during the day.

There is unlikely to be any significant change in the minimum temperature over the next 24 hours. However, it may fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter. The maximum temperature is also expected to remain largely unchanged during the next 24 hours.

Strong Winds May Bring Some Relief From Pollution

According to the weather department, Delhi's ventilation index is expected to improve to 6,700 square metres per second on Monday. Strong winds could help disperse pollutants and bring some improvement in air quality during the day.

However, wind speeds are likely to decrease towards the evening. The accompanying drop in temperature could also make conditions colder.

Delhi AQI: Pollution Levels Across Key Areas

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average AQI was 246 at 6 am on Monday. Sri Fort recorded the highest pollution level, with its AQI crossing the 300 mark. Several other monitoring stations also reported poor air quality.

Here is the AQI recorded at various locations:

Sri Fort: 328

IGNOU Maidan, Ghitorni: 318

Talkatora Garden: 313

Pusa: 312

CRRI Mathura Road: 296

Aya Nagar: 293

Commonwealth Sports Complex: 290

Shadipur: 284

JNU: 283

Punjabi Bagh: 282

Uttam Nagar: 281

Chhawla: 276

Ghumanhera: 248

There was no significant change in Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures over the past 24 hours. The minimum temperature remained between 12 and 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum ranged from 25 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Easterly winds prevailed across the national capital during this period, with wind speeds reaching 10-15 kmph.