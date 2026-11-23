Delhi Weather: Winter Chill Intensifies, AQI At 246 As City Wakes Up To Hazy Morning
Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 246 at 6 am on Monday, placing it in the 'poor' category.
Winter is gradually setting in across Delhi-NCR, even as air pollution continues to remain a major concern. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital witnessed light haze and fog on Monday morning. However, skies are expected to become clearer as the day progresses.
Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 246 at 6 am on Monday, placing it in the 'poor' category.
According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday (November 22). The minimum temperature dropped by 0.4 degrees to 11.8 degrees Celsius, which was 0.5 degrees above the seasonal average.
Reduced visibility due to fog was also reported in the city. Safdarjung recorded the lowest visibility of 1,200 metres at 6:30 am. Meanwhile, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 239 on Sunday, also falling in the 'poor' category.
What Is The Weather Forecast For Today?
The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 11-13 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24-26 degrees Celsius for Monday. Wind speeds are expected to range between 10 and 15 kmph during the day.
There is unlikely to be any significant change in the minimum temperature over the next 24 hours. However, it may fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter. The maximum temperature is also expected to remain largely unchanged during the next 24 hours.
Strong Winds May Bring Some Relief From Pollution
According to the weather department, Delhi's ventilation index is expected to improve to 6,700 square metres per second on Monday. Strong winds could help disperse pollutants and bring some improvement in air quality during the day.
However, wind speeds are likely to decrease towards the evening. The accompanying drop in temperature could also make conditions colder.
Delhi AQI: Pollution Levels Across Key Areas
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average AQI was 246 at 6 am on Monday. Sri Fort recorded the highest pollution level, with its AQI crossing the 300 mark. Several other monitoring stations also reported poor air quality.
Here is the AQI recorded at various locations:
Sri Fort: 328
IGNOU Maidan, Ghitorni: 318
Talkatora Garden: 313
Pusa: 312
CRRI Mathura Road: 296
Aya Nagar: 293
Commonwealth Sports Complex: 290
Shadipur: 284
JNU: 283
Punjabi Bagh: 282
Uttam Nagar: 281
Chhawla: 276
Ghumanhera: 248
There was no significant change in Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures over the past 24 hours. The minimum temperature remained between 12 and 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum ranged from 25 to 28 degrees Celsius.
Easterly winds prevailed across the national capital during this period, with wind speeds reaching 10-15 kmph.