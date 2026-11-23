The Jodhpur Police Commissionerate's Special Team (CST) raided a hotel on Sunday and detained six Thai women and its operator, Anil Maheshwari, over suspected involvement in a sex racket.

The police action was carried out after allegations of illegal activities being run under the cover of hotels and spa centres in Rajasthan's second-largest city.

Visa Documents, Reporting Violations Found

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the six women allegedly did not have the required valid visa documents. The necessary EC (Emigration Clearance) forms were also missing.

Investigators also found that the hotel operator had allegedly failed to inform the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about the stay of the foreign nationals, as required under the rules.

Police are investigating possible violations of regulations governing foreign nationals' stay in India. They are also trying to establish when the women arrived in Jodhpur and why they were staying at the hotel.

Raid Conducted On Police Commissioner's Orders

The operation was conducted on the instructions of Police Commissioner Anshuman Bhomia and under the supervision of DCP (Traffic and Headquarters) Shaheen C.

The CST team, led by Sub-Inspector Mehraj Tanwar, carried out the raid and detained the women and the hotel operator.

Police are investigating the women's contacts, their travel to Jodhpur, arrangements for their stay and the possible involvement of other people in the alleged racket.

Investigators are also trying to identify others who may be connected to the suspected network. Further details are awaited.