Delhi-Gurugram Flooded After Heavy Rain: Traffic Crawls, Commuters Struggle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rain submerged Delhi, Gurugram roads, disrupting traffic movement.

Key Delhi areas, IGI Airport, saw severe waterlogging.

Gurugram faced severe waterlogging; traffic advisories were issued.

Several parts of Delhi were submerged on Saturday following heavy rain, with roads disappearing under knee-deep water and traffic slowing to a crawl. The downpour also caused widespread waterlogging in Gurugram, disrupting traffic and daily movement across several key stretches.

Delhi Roads Submerged After Heavy Rain

Safdarjung recorded 22 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, while Palam received 25.2 mm, Lodhi Road 24.4 mm and Ridge 6.8 mm during the same period.

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The rain inundated National Highway-48 between Indira Gandhi International Airport and Dhaula Kuan. Heavy waterlogging was also reported around the Palam airport tunnel and Neem Chowk Road in Sangam Vihar.

Shakarpur, Laxmi Nagar and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road witnessed waterlogging, while several stretches in Sangam Vihar were inundated. Mahipalpur was among the worst-affected areas, with vehicles struggling to pass through the water and children seen splashing through flooded stretches.

Heavy waterlogging was also reported at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, PTI reported.

Waterlogging Reported

Several stretches in Dwarka were waterlogged, including the road from Rotary Chowk to DJB Chowk, the route towards Omaxe via Radha Swami Satsang Bhavan and DJB Chowk, Road Number 210, DJB Red Light-Omaxe Road and Omaxe Road covering Sectors 1, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 20. The NH-8 underpass was also affected.

A tree fell on Mathura Road between Apollo Hospital and Ashram Chowk, adding to traffic disruptions.

Delhi Traffic Police cautioned commuters on X about slow traffic at several locations due to waterlogging and preparations for the BRICS Summit.

Rainfall Recorded Across Delhi

Other rainfall figures recorded between 8.30 am and 11.30 am included 13.4 mm at Aya Nagar, 13.5 mm at Pusa, 7 mm at Mayur Vihar, 2.5 mm at Jafarpur, 22 mm at Chhatarpur, 8.5 mm at Janakpuri, 20.5 mm at Naraina, 4.5 mm at Jharoda Kalan and 2.2 mm at Pritampura.

The city remained under orange and red alerts for much of the morning and early afternoon. The India Meteorological Department issued a general orange alert for the rest of the day, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

Moderate to heavy rainfall was expected at many places from the afternoon through the evening, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rain were also forecast during the night.

Gurugram Traffic Crawls After Heavy Rain

Heavy rain lashed Gurugram on Saturday afternoon, providing relief from humid conditions but causing significant waterlogging across several areas and disrupting traffic.

Traffic remained slow from Sarhaul Border to Rajiv Chowk after 36 mm of rain was recorded within just one hour. The downpour caused light to moderate waterlogging in key areas and connecting routes, disrupting traffic flow across the city.

Immediately after the rain, traffic volume surged on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, with vehicles crawling between Sarhaul Border, Rajiv Chowk and Subhash Chowk. Waterlogged roadsides made navigation particularly difficult for two- and three-wheelers.

Rajiv Chowk, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Udyog Vihar and roads around Sector 14 were among the worst-affected areas.

Commuters said waterlogging had made movement difficult for both pedestrians and motorists. Water accumulated in existing potholes on Udyog Vihar Phase 3 and Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, increasing the risk of accidents and forcing drivers to slow down.

Traffic police deployed personnel at major intersections and vulnerable waterlogged spots to divert vehicles and ease congestion.

Gurugram Traffic Police Issues Advisory

The Gurugram Traffic Police issued an advisory for motorists travelling towards Delhi. Vehicles heading from Gurugram to Delhi were advised to take a U-turn at IFFCO Chowk and enter via the Aya Nagar border.

Those travelling to the airport were advised to use the Dwarka Expressway.

Teams from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and the district administration were deployed to drain water from affected areas using suction pumps.

More Rain Likely, Residents Advised Caution

According to the IMD, intermittent rainfall is likely to continue in Gurugram and surrounding areas over the next 24 to 48 hours due to an active monsoon trough and a low-pressure area.

The department warned that continued heavy rain could worsen waterlogging in low-lying areas.

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The district administration advised residents to avoid leaving their homes unless necessary and to stay away from waterlogged roads, underpasses and low-lying areas. People were also advised to keep away from trees, electricity poles and overhead power lines and not attempt to cross waterlogged roads.

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh, who is also Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, directed all concerned departments and emergency response agencies to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures.