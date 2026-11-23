Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MP Pappu Yadav's convoy escort vehicle fell, injuring five persons.

Yadav shared accident details, returned; injured received treatment.

Yadav blamed road construction negligence; demanded action against officials.

Independent MP from Purnia and Congress leader Pappu Yadav narrowly escaped an accident in Bihar's Katihar district after a police vehicle accompanying his convoy fell into a roadside ditch. Five people sustained injuries in the incident, following which Yadav cut short his visit and returned to Purnia.

Yadav was travelling to Salmari in Katihar to attend a private event when the accident occurred near Kumhari petrol pump, under the jurisdiction of Kadwa police station. The police escort vehicle accompanying his convoy reportedly went out of control and plunged into a ditch along the road.

Police personnel from Kadwa police station reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and helped pull the vehicle out. Yadav returned to Purnia from Kumhari following the incident.

Pappu Yadav Shares Details Of Accident On Facebook

After the accident, Yadav took to Facebook to share details of the incident. He wrote, 'Jako rakhe saiyan, maar sake na koi...'.

The MP said his escort vehicle met with an accident and fell into a ditch while travelling from Katihar towards Sanhauli. He added that, by God's grace and with people's prayers, everyone accompanying him was safe.

Yadav confirmed that five people were injured. According to him, the injured sustained wounds to their necks, foreheads and backs. They were sent for further treatment.

MP Blames Road Construction Negligence For Accident

Yadav attributed the accident to alleged negligence in road construction, claiming that the Belori-Sanhauli-Salmari main road had been damaged during the floods and had not been properly repaired since.

He alleged that the contractor responsible for the roadwork and officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) had failed to address the condition of the road. Yadav also claimed that there were no warning signs, barricades or diversion arrangements at the accident site to alert motorists or ensure their safety.

Yadav Seeks Action Against Contractor, PWD Officials

Holding the contractor, the executive engineer and the sub-divisional officer (SDO) responsible for the alleged lapses, Yadav demanded action against those accountable.

He said the consequences could have been more serious had it not been for the rain and wet soil at the time of the accident. Questioning why officials respond only after major incidents, the MP described negligence in road construction as a serious issue and called for accountability.