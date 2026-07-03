Ketan Agarwal Murder: Siya Goyal's 'Lover' Chetan Chaudhary's Friend Detained As Probe Widens

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police detained a friend and recovered alleged murder-day clothes.

Accused recreated crime scene, led police to rehearsal site.

Investigators seek polygraph tests for both murder accused.

Victim's father expressed concerns over Goyal's closeness.

Police on Friday detained a friend of Siya Goyal's lover and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary as part of the ongoing probe into the murder case of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal.

Goyal, 20, and Chaudhary, 22, are accused of killing Agarwal, 25, by pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Agarwal and Goyal were scheduled to marry in November.

The development comes a day after police took prime accused Siya Goyal to an alleged rehearsal site where she and Chetan Chaudhary, are believed to have practised how they would push the victim off a cliff at Lohagad Fort.

Police have also approached a local court seeking permission to conduct polygraph, or lie detector, tests on both accused as the probe into the alleged murder conspiracy gathers pace.

ALSO READ: Siya Goyal Shows Middle Finger to Media During Police Escort: WATCH

Siya Goyal Taken To Alleged Rehearsal Site

According to Pune Rural Police, the accused were taken to a hillock near a club in Lullanagar where they allegedly rehearsed the murder before carrying it out.

Officials said Goyal identified the location where she and Chaudhary allegedly practised pushing Agarwal from a height.

Investigators believe the rehearsal took place in May, although they are still verifying the exact date and other details.

Police said they have also collected a substantial amount of technical and digital evidence, which is currently being analysed and cross-verified as part of the investigation.

Police Seek Polygraph Tests

Police have moved the Vadgaon Maval court seeking permission to conduct polygraph examinations on both Goyal and Chaudhary.

A polygraph test, commonly referred to as a lie detector test, records physiological responses such as blood pressure, pulse rate, respiration and perspiration while a person answers questions related to an investigation.

Officials said the court will first issue notices to both accused and seek their consent before deciding on the request, as the procedure cannot proceed without following due legal process.

ALSO READ: Nagpur Cop Assaulted On Road After Minor Car Scrape; CCTV Captures Brutal Attack, 14 Held

Clothes Allegedly Worn On Day Of Murder Recovered; Crime Scene Recreated

During a search of Goyal's residence in Pune's Market Yard area, investigators recovered clothes she allegedly wore on June 18, the day Agarwal was killed.

The recovery forms part of the evidence being examined by forensic experts.

Both accused remain in police custody until July 3.

The latest development comes a day after Pune Rural Police recreated the crime scene with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.

Earlier this week, officers also conducted a reconstruction exercise with Goyal, during which a dummy was pushed off the cliff in her presence to recreate the sequence of events.

According to investigators, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly conspired to eliminate Agarwal because he had become an obstacle to their relationship.

Ketan Had Raised Concerns, Say Police

Police said Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, told investigators that his son had repeatedly expressed concern over Goyal's growing closeness to Chaudhary and often mentioned that she frequently brought up Chaudhary during their conversations.

Investigators also claimed that Goyal had earlier sabotaged the couple's planned pre-wedding trip to Bali, Indonesia, a detail they believe forms part of the broader investigation into the alleged conspiracy.

(With inputs from PTI)