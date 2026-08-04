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Massive Fire Breaks Out At Footwear Shop In Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram
A massive fire broke out at a footwear shop in Narmadapuram's Tarahati Bazaar. Firefighters rushed to the spot. The cause is unknown.
A massive fire broke out at Agrawal Boot House, a footwear shop in the Tarahti Bazar area of Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, triggering panic among traders and locals.
Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No immediate reports of casualties have emerged.
Further details are awaited.
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