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English NewsCitiesMassive Fire Breaks Out At Footwear Shop In Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Footwear Shop In Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram

A massive fire broke out at a footwear shop in Narmadapuram's Tarahati Bazaar. Firefighters rushed to the spot. The cause is unknown.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 04:17 PM (IST)

A massive fire broke out at Agrawal Boot House, a footwear shop in the Tarahti Bazar area of Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, triggering panic among traders and locals.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No immediate reports of casualties have emerged.

Further details are awaited.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
MAdhya Pradesh News Narmadapuram Fire Tarahti Bazar
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