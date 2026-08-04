Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested post-protest for alleged controversial remark.

DMK President Stalin condemned 'arrogant' arrest; High Court ordered Udhayanidhi's release.

Stalin urged cadre release, criticising CM Vijay's 'fascist nature'.

Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the TVK government, accusing it of "arrogance" and hit out at the alleged high-handedness in the arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged controversial remarks.

In a strongly worded statement, Stalin warned that "arrogance leads to destruction, and continuous arrogance will accelerate destruction", while demanding the immediate release of all DMK cadres detained across the state.

The controversy stems from a demonstration led by Udhayanidhi Stalin in Thanjavur on August 3 regarding the Cauvery water dispute. During the protest, the DMK demanded that the TVK-led government take decisive steps to stop Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu reservoir project, waive farmers' loans entirely, and officially declare the delta districts as drought-affected.

During his address, Udhayanidhi criticised the CM's handling of the water dispute. At that point, a section of the crowd interrupted him by chanting the name of actor Trisha. Pausing briefly, Udhayanidhi allegedly made a double-meaning remark, triggering an avalanche of nationwide condemnation.

Stalin alleged that police "arrogantly" took custody of Udhayanidhi from his Chennai residence and transported him to Thanjavur "under non-bailable charges to prevent him from attending the upcoming Assembly budget session".

He claimed that the government tried to cover up its setback in court after public outrage forced its lawyers to state that there was no intention to formally arrest him.

Terming the Madras High Court's order directing Udhayanidhi's immediate release a "blow to TVK's fascist nature", Stalin asserted that Chief Minister Vijay has focused solely on arresting critics -- including MLAs Anitha Radhakrishnan and Markandeyan, anti-NEET protesters, and farmers -- while functioning merely as a "reels creator" rather than fulfilling electoral promises.

Defending Udhayanidhi's protest speech, the DMK chief clarified that the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly did not use obscene language or target anyone specifically, urging other political figures to verify facts before offering condemnations.

"The TVK government must immediately release all DMK cadres arrested across Tamil Nadu for participating in the protests," Stalin demanded, reiterating that the massive turnout in Thanjavur reflected widespread public anger against the administration.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)