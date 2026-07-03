Siya Goyal Shows Middle Finger to Media During Police Escort: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police arrested Siya Goyal, lover for fiancé's murder.

Accused allegedly pushed fiancé from fort, leading to death.

Earlier, Goyal attempted killing; fiancé survived initial fall.

Recently, Goyal made obscene gesture to media during investigation.

Murder accused Siya Goyal, who is alleged to have killed her fiancé Ketan Agarwal with the help of her lover, was caught on camera making an obscene gesture towards members of the media while being escorted by police in Pune.

The incident took place outside her residence in Pune's Market Yard area, where police had taken her as part of their ongoing investigation. A 17-second video shared by news agency IANS on X showed Goyal, dressed in a black T-shirt with a printed scarf covering her face, looking towards journalists before raising her middle finger.

The gesture drew sharp reactions on social media, with several users criticising the accused and questioning her conduct as the investigation into the high-profile murder case continues.

Video Sparks Strong Social Media Reaction

The footage circulated widely online shortly after it was posted, prompting a wave of criticism from social media users.

Several users described Goyal's behaviour as "entitled", while others alleged that her actions reflected a lack of remorse.

The video has further intensified public attention on the case, which has remained in the spotlight since police alleged that Goyal conspired with her lover to kill her fiancé.

Pune, Maharashtra: Siya Goyal, accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, was taken by Pune Rural Police to her Market Yard residence for investigation. After the investigation was completed, while leaving the house, Siya Goyal allegedly made obscene gestures and showed the middle… pic.twitter.com/mHnQKlfRrq — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2026

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Police Probe Uncovered Alleged Murder Plot

According to police, Ketan Agarwal died after being pushed into a valley at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18.

Goyal initially told investigators that Agarwal had accidentally slipped and fallen, leading police to register an accidental death report. However, officers later became suspicious after observing what they described as a lack of grief in her behaviour. The investigation was subsequently expanded, and Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, were arrested.

Police said Goyal and Agarwal's families had fixed their marriage, with the wedding scheduled for November. Investigators alleged that Chaudhary was unhappy with Goyal's relationship with Agarwal and considered him an obstacle, leading the pair to allegedly conspire to kill him.

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Police Detail Sequence of Events

According to investigators, Goyal first took Agarwal to Lohagad Fort on June 14 and allegedly pushed him towards the valley. Police said he survived after managing to grab hold of a bush on the cliffside.

Investigators alleged that Goyal then diverted suspicion by pretending to spot a snake and hugging Agarwal after the incident. Police further claimed that she later persuaded him to revisit the fort, where Chaudhary had also arrived.

During the second visit, police alleged that Goyal and Chaudhary pushed Agarwal from behind into the gorge, resulting in his death. The two accused are scheduled to be produced before the Wadgaon Court at 2:30 p.m., where Pune Rural Police will seek further remand, while their lawyers are expected to request judicial custody.