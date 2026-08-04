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English NewsCities'Consistently Targeting Muslims': Congress Targets BJP After Khargone Violence Case Acquittals

'Consistently Targeting Muslims': Congress Targets BJP After Khargone Violence Case Acquittals

The Congress has accused the BJP of using "bulldozer justice" to target the Muslim community after a Madhya Pradesh court acquitted 11 people in the 2022 Khargone Ram Navami violence case.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress accused BJP of 'bulldozer justice' targeting Muslim homes.
  • Khargone court acquitted 11, citing no evidence for charges.
  • Demolished homes warrant compensation; officials must face accountability.

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of "consistently targeting" the Muslim community with bulldozer action in states ruled by it, calling the practice a gross insult to the rule of law and the Constitution and saying the BJP governments must answer to all those whose homes have been demolished.

The opposition party also demanded adequate compensation for those whose houses have been razed and officials responsible for the demolition drives must be held accountable.

The Congress' attack came after a court in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone last week acquitted 11 people accused in the 2022 Ram Navami violence case, saying the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against them.

Khargone's Fourth Additional Sessions Judge, Mukesh Nath, acquitted Ibadat Ali, Sadiq Khan, Abdullah Khan, Sahab alias Shahib, Sher Yar, Faisal Khan, Azam Khan, Shabbir Khan, Imran Ali, Mushtaq Ali and Razik Ali of charges including rioting and arson.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that a day after violence erupted during the Ram Navami procession in Khargone in April 2022, the district administration carried out a demolition drive using bulldozers, razing 16 houses and 29 shops across five Muslim-majority areas of the city.

"Narottam Mishra, the then home minister of Madhya Pradesh, had stated, 'We will turn the very house from which stones were pelted into a heap of stones.' In July 2026, a Madhya Pradesh Sessions Court acquitted all 11 Muslim men accused in the 2022 Ram Navami violence case," Ramesh said on X.

The court observed that there was neither credible evidence nor witnesses against the accused and that no lawful investigation had been conducted, he said.

Despite the court declaring them innocent, the BJP's brand of "bulldozer justice" -- as described by Narottam Mishra -- had already been meted out years earlier, the Congress leader said.

Claiming that the Muslim community has consistently been the target of bulldozer actions in BJP-ruled states, Ramesh alleged that such drives have targeted religious sites, educational institutions, and private homes.

He said the practice amounted to a gross insult to both the rule of law and the Constitution.

"The BJP government must answer to all those whose homes were demolished; they should be provided with adequate compensation, and the officials responsible for these actions must be held accountable," Ramesh demanded. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Congress accusing the BJP of regarding bulldozer actions?

The Congress accuses the BJP of consistently targeting the Muslim community with bulldozer action in states ruled by it. They call this practice a gross insult to the rule of law and the Constitution.

What recent court ruling prompted the Congress's statement?

A Madhya Pradesh court acquitted 11 people accused in the 2022 Ram Navami violence case in Khargone. The court found no credible evidence or witnesses against the accused.

What happened in Khargone after the 2022 Ram Navami violence?

The district administration carried out a demolition drive, razing 16 houses and 29 shops across five Muslim-majority areas. This action followed the violence that erupted during the Ram Navami procession.

What has the Congress demanded regarding the demolition drives?

The Congress has demanded adequate compensation for those whose homes were demolished. They also called for officials responsible for these actions to be held accountable.

Published at : 04 Aug 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bulldozer CONGRESS Mp News
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