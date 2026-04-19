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HomeCitiesKashmir Sees Dip In Temperatures After Fresh Snowfall, Rain

Kashmir Sees Dip In Temperatures After Fresh Snowfall, Rain

The snowfall and rain have brought down the daytime temperature by a couple of degrees.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 01:40 PM (IST)

Srinagar: Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir and rain in the plains of the valley brought down temperatures on Sunday, officials said.

Snowfall was reported in Tulail area of Gurez valley in Bandipora district, on either side of Zojila pass in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district, and along the Mughal road connecting Shopian district to Poonch-Rajouri region, they said.

The plains of the valley received light to moderate rainfall in the early hours of the day, with the weather expected to improve later today, a MET Department official said.

The snowfall and rain have brought down the daytime temperature by a couple of degrees, they said.

Several key roads, including the Mughal road, Srinagar-Kargil road and Bandipora-Gurez road, have been closed due to snowfall. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
J&K News Kashmir Snowfall JK Rains
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