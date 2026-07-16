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English NewsCitiesKalma Homework Sparks Row In Hyderabad; Relative Says 'Don't Mix Religion With Education'

Kalma Homework Sparks Row In Hyderabad; Relative Says 'Don't Mix Religion With Education'

Speaking on the issue, Supriya Gaud, a relative of the student, said she noticed the entries while picking up her nephew from school.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hyderabad controversy arose over student's religious text schoolwork.
  • Relative discovered task, emphasizing schools should not mix religions.
  • She highlighted religion's sensitive nature, urging educational inclusivity.

A controversy has erupted in Hyderabad after a student was allegedly asked to recite and write the Kalma and Surah Al-Fatiha as part of schoolwork.

Speaking on the issue, Supriya Gaud, a relative of the student, said she noticed the entries while picking up her nephew from school.

"Yesterday, I went to the school to pick my nephew up and I saw that the contents in his diary was something which is not related to the subject. I saw a teacher writing to read Kalma and Sucralfate. That is absolutely wrong... If you are giving education, just do that. Students from different religions, different aspects are coming to get the education. They're coming for quality education... Kalma and Sucralfate is not a part of the subject, it is a religious book. Do not mix it up. If you want to make it a subject, please put Bhagavad Gita, Bible as a subject..."

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'Religion Is A Sensitive Topic'

Gaud said religion should be handled with sensitivity and should not be mixed with classroom teaching.

"They wrote in the notebooks of small children that they should recite and write the Kalma and Surah Al-Fatiha. Religion is a very sensitive and delicate topic. If you want to write such things, you should do so only in the books of children from your own community. There is no problem with that. If you are teaching religion to children, we also feel happy when children are taught about their own faith, because everyone should have the opportunity to learn about it..."

School Management's Response

Gaud said she appreciated the school's response after the matter was brought to its notice.

"I am really thankful to the school management because they have taken the strict action on this. We have seen the diary and we have raised our voice. I don't know in how many diaries and how many students this has been going..."

ALSO READ: AAP Suspends Three MCD Councillors Over Alleged Cross-Voting

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the recent controversy in Hyderabad?

A controversy arose in Hyderabad after a student was allegedly asked to recite and write the Kalma and Surah Al-Fatiha as part of their schoolwork.

Who raised the concern about the school assignment?

Supriya Gaud, a relative of the student, noticed the religious entries in her nephew's diary while picking him up from school and subsequently raised the issue.

What was the main argument against the religious schoolwork?

Gaud argued that religious content like Kalma and Surah Al-Fatiha is not part of the subject curriculum and should not be mixed with education, especially in diverse schools.

How did the school management respond to the issue?

Supriya Gaud expressed gratitude to the school management, stating they took strict action after the matter was brought to their attention.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad Hyderabad Homework Row
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