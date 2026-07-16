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AAP Suspends Three MCD Councillors Over Alleged Cross-Voting
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suspended three women councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a major disciplinary action.
The suspended councillors are Nirmala Devi (Sharma), Krishna Raghav and Sultana Abad.
The suspension was announced in an official order signed by Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj.
According to sources, the action was taken over allegations of cross-voting during the MCD ward committee elections.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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