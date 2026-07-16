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English NewsCitiesAAP Suspends Three MCD Councillors Over Alleged Cross-Voting

AAP Suspends Three MCD Councillors Over Alleged Cross-Voting

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 05:08 PM (IST)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suspended three women councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a major disciplinary action.

The suspended councillors are Nirmala Devi (Sharma), Krishna Raghav and Sultana Abad.

The suspension was announced in an official order signed by Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj.

According to sources, the action was taken over allegations of cross-voting during the MCD ward committee elections.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
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