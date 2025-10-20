Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSix JNU Students Booked A Day After Clash With Police

Six JNU Students Booked A Day After Clash With Police

A protest march to the Vasant Kunj (North) police station led to a confrontation between students and police, leaving several injured.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police booked and bound down six students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), including three office-bearers of the students' union, on Monday, a day after students' clash with the police.

A protest march to the Vasant Kunj (North) police station led to a confrontation between students and police, leaving several injured.

Those bound down are JNU (JNUSU) president Nitish Kumar, vice-president Manisha, general secretary Munteha Fatima, and students Manikant Patel, Briti Kar, and Saurya Majumdar.

Being "bound down" means they are legally required to appear before the investigating officer when summoned and must inform police if they intend to leave the city, a senior officer said.

Police said an FIR was registered against them at the Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station.

Twenty-eight other students were detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act and later released after medical examination.

According to police, six personnel were injured when students allegedly broke barricades and obstructed traffic on the Nelson Mandela Marg.

The protest march, organised by Left-affiliated groups including AISA and SFI, was held to demand an FIR against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members. The students accused the RSS-backed group of attacking Left-leaning students during a general body meeting on the campus recently.

Student organisations alleged that police resorted to "brutal assault" to disperse them.

The JNU Teachers' Association condemned the police action, calling it "disproportionate and politically motivated." It also expressed concern over the detention of women students "after 7 pm" and urged the administration to protect the university's "tradition of democratic student politics." Police, however, denied the allegations, stating that their action was necessary to maintain order and prevent escalation. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Vasant Kunj JNU Teachers' Association JNU JNU Vs Police
