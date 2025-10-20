Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Visits Sahastradhara, Meets Flood-Hit Families In Majhara Village

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday met the disaster-affected residents of Majhada village in Dehradun's Sahastradhara. He also conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing reconstruction work in the affected areas.

Earlier, on September 15, a calamity that struck Majhara and Karligad villages in Dehradun caused severe devastation. Three people were buried under debris in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area as a result of heavy rainfall that led to flooding in the area and caused severe damage to houses and properties across the State.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended Diwali greetings to citizens. Sharing an X post, CM Dhami wished for happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people.

He wrote, "Heartfelt Diwali greetings and best wishes to all the residents of the state. May this great festival dedicated to the worship of Mother Mahalakshmi and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, bring happiness, prosperity, and well-being into all your lives."

A day earlier, the Chief Minister also met with former CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat at his residence.

Chief Minister Dhami inquired about his health following his recent accident and prayed to God for his speedy recovery. He also extended his greetings and best wishes to the former CM on the occasion of Diwali.

Harish Rawat had a narrow escape on Saturday after his car met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The incident occurred near Kankerkheda in Meerut while Rawat was travelling from Delhi to Dehradun.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to newly selected Assistant Review Officers and Review Officers of the Revenue Council at the camp office located at the Chief Minister's residence.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed personnel on Saturday. He said that receiving appointment letters just before Diwali is a moment of special joy for the appointees and their families. He also conveyed his best wishes to their family members for this achievement. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Diwali Uttarakhand Floods Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
