HomeElection 2025Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights in Politics’

In what could be seen as a sign of discord within the INDIA bloc ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded five of its candidates against nominees from its alliance partners, including the Congress, according to the party list released on Monday. The development has sparked speculation over potential friction within the Grand Alliance, as the parties struggle to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement for the second phase of polls, highlighting the growing complexity of opposition coordination in the state.

The RJD is set to contest against the Congress in several constituencies, with Ajay Kushwaha fielded in Vaishali, Shivani Shukla from Lalganj, and Rajnish Bharti in Kahalgaon. Additionally, Arun Shah will contest against former state minister Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insan Party in Tarapur and Gaura Boram. These nominations have heightened speculation of a full-blown contest between alliance partners, particularly amid rumours that the RJD might also field a candidate in Kutumba, which is currently held by state Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and part of the NDA, stated that there are no “friendly fights” in politics. He further remarked that the INDIA bloc has effectively given a walkover to the NDA on numerous seats, underscoring what he perceives as weaknesses in the alliance’s campaign strategy. Paswan, who is himself contesting 29 seats in the upcoming Bihar elections, expressed surprise at the internal tensions within the opposition.

Commenting on the RJD’s announcement of candidates for 143 seats, including overlaps with Congress, Paswan said: “I am a keen observer of politics. But I have never seen an election where such a big alliance is on the verge of a split. There can be a dispute over the choice of seats, but they have not been able to even decide the number of seats.” His remarks have intensified debate over the cohesion and electoral prospects of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, with political analysts noting that unresolved seat-sharing disputes could influence voter perception and election outcomes.

