Three Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorist Hideouts Busted In J&K’s Kathua

Security forces on Friday busted three terrorist hideouts linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, triggering an overnight exchange of fire after terrorists opened fire during a search operation. Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Kamaad Nallah, Kalaban and Dhanu Parole forest areas of the Billawar region, joint teams of police and security forces launched a coordinated search. During the operation, militants fired at the forces, leading to a prolonged gunfight that continued through the night.

Police Recovers Weapons, Food Supplies

Police recovered two empty M4 rifle cartridges, along with food supplies and daily-use items from the first hideout, including desi ghee, almonds, gloves, blankets, tarpaulin sheets and bags. From the other two locations, security forces seized cooking gas cylinders, utensils, oil containers, charger wires, torches, blankets and wrappers of eatables, indicating the terrorists had established temporary shelters in the forest.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua Mohita Sharma confirmed that the operation is ongoing. Sources said a group of Pakistani terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad is believed to be active in the Billawar forest belt, prompting heightened security measures in the area. This is with additional forces deployed and surveillance intensified across nearby.