Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesThree Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorist Hideouts Busted In J&K’s Kathua

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorist Hideouts Busted In J&K’s Kathua

Security forces busted three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist hideouts in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district following an overnight gunfight.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Security forces on Friday busted three terrorist hideouts linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, triggering an overnight exchange of fire after terrorists opened fire during a search operation. Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Kamaad Nallah, Kalaban and Dhanu Parole forest areas of the Billawar region, joint teams of police and security forces launched a coordinated search. During the operation, militants fired at the forces, leading to a prolonged gunfight that continued through the night.

Police Recovers Weapons, Food Supplies 

Police recovered two empty M4 rifle cartridges, along with food supplies and daily-use items from the first hideout, including desi ghee, almonds, gloves, blankets, tarpaulin sheets and bags. From the other two locations, security forces seized cooking gas cylinders, utensils, oil containers, charger wires, torches, blankets and wrappers of eatables, indicating the terrorists had established temporary shelters in the forest.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua Mohita Sharma confirmed that the operation is ongoing. Sources said a group of Pakistani terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad is believed to be active in the Billawar forest belt, prompting heightened security measures in the area. This is with additional forces deployed and surveillance intensified across nearby. 

Related Video

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where were the terrorist hideouts busted?

Three terrorist hideouts linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad were busted in the Kamaad Nallah, Kalaban, and Dhanu Parole forest areas of Billawar in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir.

What was recovered from the terrorist hideouts?

From the hideouts, security forces recovered weapons like M4 rifle cartridges, along with food supplies, blankets, cooking gas cylinders, utensils, and other daily-use items.

What group are the suspected terrorists affiliated with?

A group of Pakistani terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad is believed to be active in the Billawar forest belt.

What happened during the search operation?

During the search operation, terrorists opened fire on the security forces, leading to an overnight exchange of fire.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jaish-e-Mohammad Pakistani Terrorists Kathua Encounter
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
AQI Hits 350+ In Delhi-NCR; Severe Pollution Triggers GRAP-III Measures
AQI Hits 350+ In Delhi-NCR; Severe Pollution Triggers GRAP-III Measures
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
India
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul On Refund Chaos
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul
Election 2025
Raj Thackeray ‘Rasmalai’ Jibe After BJP’s Mumbai Victory; K. Annamalai Reacts, Hails Development Mandate
Raj Thackeray ‘Rasmalai’ Jibe After BJP’s Mumbai Victory; K. Annamalai Reacts, Hails Development Mandate
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget