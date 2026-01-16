Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025BMC Election Verdict To Be Out Today: When And Where To Watch Results Live

BMC Election Verdict To Be Out Today: When And Where To Watch Results Live

The BMC election results, determining Mumbai's 227-ward civic body after six years, will be announced on Friday. A phase-wise counting process, starting with two wards at a time, may delay results.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Counting for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 will be held on Friday. However, there are chances that there may be a slight delay in the results due to a change in the counting process.

The vote counting, which is expected to start soon, will determine the fate of Mumbai's 227-ward civic corporation after a gap of over six years. The previous BMC polls were held in 2017, while the term of the elected body ended in March 2022.

1,700 candidates contested for 227 seats in Mumbai in an election that was held to constitute a new civic body which will govern India's richest municipal corporation, with an earmarked budget of Rs 74,400 crore for 2025-26.

Where To Watch BMC Election Results 2026 Live

The vote counting process will begin at 10 AM, and the live updates will be available on the Election Commission's official website. The EC website shares all constituency-wise vote tallies, early trends, leading and trailing candidates, and the margin as well throughout the counting process. 

Delay In BMC Results Expected. Here's Why

Vote counting for the Mumbai civic polls may take longer this time as the process will be conducted in a phase-wise manner rather than simultaneously across all 227 wards, civic officials said on Thursday, as reported by PTI. In the previous election held in 2017, votes from all wards were counted at the same time.

According to a statement issued by the BMC, the counting of ballots cast on Thursday will commence at 10 am on Friday at 23 designated centres across the city. However, as followed in earlier elections, the counting will not begin for all wards together.

Officials explained that votes from only two wards will be taken up at a time, meaning the process will initially cover just 46 wards when counting begins, instead of all 227 wards. As a result, comprehensive trends for every seat will not be available immediately after the start of counting.

Civic authorities cautioned that the staggered counting method could push the final announcement of results to a much later time in the day.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said the declaration of results for all seats could be delayed, noting that the counting process itself may run about an hour behind schedule. “It may take around an hour more than usual,” PTI quoted Gagrani as saying.

What Exit Polls Say

Exit polls have projected a clear lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti, indicating a massive win in the BMC elections.

Axis My India 

  • BJP+: 131-151 seats (close to strong majority)
  • UBT+ (Shiv Sena UBT + allies): 58-68 seats
  • Congress+: 12-16 seats
  • Others: 6-12 seats

JVC Exit Poll Seat projection:

  • BJP+: 138
  • Shiv Sena (UBT)+: 59
  • Congress+: 23
  • Others: 7

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the BMC election results be announced?

The counting of votes for the BMC elections will begin on Friday at 10 AM. However, results might be delayed due to a phased counting process.

Why might there be a delay in the BMC election results?

The counting process will be conducted in phases, with only two wards counted at a time, instead of all 227 wards simultaneously. This staggered approach could push back the final results.

How many candidates contested in the BMC elections?

A total of 1,700 candidates vied for the 227 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Where can I watch the BMC election results live?

Live updates for the BMC election results will be available on the Election Commission's official website, starting at 10 AM.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra BMC BMC Polls MUMBAI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
India
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget