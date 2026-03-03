Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesKashmir Police Crackdown On Fake News After Khamenei Killing Protests; Media Outlets Booked

Kashmir Police Crackdown On Fake News After Khamenei Killing Protests; Media Outlets Booked

The police cited distorted narratives and unverified content as threats to peace and warned against spreading misinformation, urging responsible reporting from credible sources.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 12:35 PM (IST)

Srinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) A case was registered against some media outlets and individuals here on Tuesday for allegedly circulating fabricated and misleading information with an intention to incite unrest and disturb public order in connection with the protests against the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Srinagar police has taken serious cognisance of the deliberate circulation of false, fabricated and misleading information by certain news channels, media outlets, and individuals across electronic and social media platforms, a police spokesman said.

However, details of the media outlets and individuals were not immediately known.

He said these elements are "systematically attempting" to spread distorted narratives and unverified content with the clear intent to incite unrest, disturb public order, and create disharmony in society.

"Such malicious misinformation campaigns pose a grave threat to peace, security, and the integrity of the nation," the spokesman said.

He said acting firmly, Srinagar Police has registered the FIR at Cyber Police Station under relevant legal provisions.

"Several profiles have been identified, and concerned individuals have been summoned to the Cyber Cell. Investigation is actively underway, and strict legal action will follow against anyone found involved," he added.

Issuing a warning, the police said spreading fake news, inflammatory content, or unverified information will invite stringent legal consequences.

Citizens and media organisations are advised to exercise responsibility and verify facts only from official and credible sources before sharing any content that may disturb communal harmony or public order, the spokesman said.

The police had on Monday issued an advisory urging all media organisations and news platforms to exercise the highest level of responsibility and professionalism in the reporting.

"Please refrain from publishing unverified information, speculation, or rumours; ensure that all reports are confirmed through credible and authoritative sources before dissemination; and avoid sensational headlines that may create unnecessary panic," the advisory read.

The police said responsible and accurate reporting is essential to maintain public trust and prevent misinformation.

Massive protests have rocked Kashmir valley over the killing of Khamenei in joint air strikes by the US and Israel early Saturday. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Mar 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
