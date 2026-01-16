Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Raj Thackeray 'Rasmalai' Jibe After BJP's Mumbai Victory; K. Annamalai Reacts, Hails Development Mandate

Raj Thackeray ‘Rasmalai’ Jibe After BJP’s Mumbai Victory; K. Annamalai Reacts, Hails Development Mandate

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged as the largest party in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, winning 90 seats. K. Annamalai hailed the public mandate.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has achieved a resounding victory in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, emerging as the single-largest party with 90 seats. The decisive mandate reflects strong public support for development-focused governance and the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, whose performance across Maharashtra was cited as a key factor behind the win.

Marathi Identity, Annamalai Sparks Controversy

The elections saw heightened focus on Marathi identity politics, with Raj Thackeray highlighting the Marathi issue in his campaign following the reunion of the Thackeray cousins. The party also faced controversies during campaigning, notably remarks by BJP Telangana leader K. Annamalai, who described Mumbai as an “international city,” prompting criticism from the Thackeray faction and Mahavikas Aghadi leaders. Fadnavis clarified that there was no intention to undermine Maharashtra’s identity.

Annamalai Hails BJP’s Development Mandate

In his first reaction following the BJP’s sweeping win, Annamalai praised the electorate for giving a decisive verdict in favour of performance-driven, development-oriented governance, commending the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. He also congratulated BJP workers across Maharashtra for their ground-level efforts that contributed to the party’s success.

The victory underscores the strength of the BJP-Mahayuti alliance in urban Maharashtra and the growing influence of development-focused politics over identity-based campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections?

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won the elections, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party securing 90 seats. This victory indicates strong public support for their development-focused governance.

What factors contributed to the BJP-Mahayuti alliance's victory?

Public support for development-focused governance and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's leadership were key factors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision was also praised for contributing to the success.

Were there any controversies during the election campaign?

Yes, there were controversies, including remarks by BJP leader K. Annamalai describing Mumbai as an 'international city,' which drew criticism from some factions.

What does this victory signify for the BJP in urban Maharashtra?

The victory highlights the strength of the BJP-Mahayuti alliance in urban Maharashtra and the growing impact of development-focused politics over identity-based campaigns.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
AQI Hits 350+ In Delhi-NCR; Severe Pollution Triggers GRAP-III Measures
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul On Refund Chaos
8th Pay Commission: What Fitment Factor Could Mean For Salaries And Pensions
Embed widget