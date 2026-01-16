The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won the elections, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party securing 90 seats. This victory indicates strong public support for their development-focused governance.
Raj Thackeray ‘Rasmalai’ Jibe After BJP’s Mumbai Victory; K. Annamalai Reacts, Hails Development Mandate
Marathi Identity, Annamalai Sparks Controversy
The elections saw heightened focus on Marathi identity politics, with Raj Thackeray highlighting the Marathi issue in his campaign following the reunion of the Thackeray cousins. The party also faced controversies during campaigning, notably remarks by BJP Telangana leader K. Annamalai, who described Mumbai as an “international city,” prompting criticism from the Thackeray faction and Mahavikas Aghadi leaders. Fadnavis clarified that there was no intention to undermine Maharashtra’s identity.
Annamalai Hails BJP’s Development Mandate
In his first reaction following the BJP’s sweeping win, Annamalai praised the electorate for giving a decisive verdict in favour of performance-driven, development-oriented governance, commending the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. He also congratulated BJP workers across Maharashtra for their ground-level efforts that contributed to the party’s success.
The victory underscores the strength of the BJP-Mahayuti alliance in urban Maharashtra and the growing influence of development-focused politics over identity-based campaigns.
