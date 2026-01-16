Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has achieved a resounding victory in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, emerging as the single-largest party with 90 seats. The decisive mandate reflects strong public support for development-focused governance and the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, whose performance across Maharashtra was cited as a key factor behind the win.

Marathi Identity, Annamalai Sparks Controversy

The elections saw heightened focus on Marathi identity politics, with Raj Thackeray highlighting the Marathi issue in his campaign following the reunion of the Thackeray cousins. The party also faced controversies during campaigning, notably remarks by BJP Telangana leader K. Annamalai, who described Mumbai as an “international city,” prompting criticism from the Thackeray faction and Mahavikas Aghadi leaders. Fadnavis clarified that there was no intention to undermine Maharashtra’s identity.

Annamalai Hails BJP’s Development Mandate

In his first reaction following the BJP’s sweeping win, Annamalai praised the electorate for giving a decisive verdict in favour of performance-driven, development-oriented governance, commending the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. He also congratulated BJP workers across Maharashtra for their ground-level efforts that contributed to the party’s success.

The victory underscores the strength of the BJP-Mahayuti alliance in urban Maharashtra and the growing influence of development-focused politics over identity-based campaigns.