Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court sought government's policy on social media design.

PIL targets specific design features promoting prolonged engagement, mental health.

Central government currently lacks policy instructions; court adjourns hearing.

The Delhi High Court has sought the central government's response on whether it is considering a policy to regulate social media platform designs that may encourage users to remain engaged for extended periods.

The issue came up during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed before the court. The petition focuses not on social media content, but on design features such as infinite scrolling, autoplay videos and persistent notifications that, according to the petitioner, encourage users to spend more time on platforms.

The case was heard by a bench of Justices Nitin Vasudev Sambre and Amit Sharma. The court asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma to seek instructions from the central government on the matter.

Centre Yet To Give Clear Instructions

During the hearing, the court sought to know whether the central government was considering any policy concerning such social media design features.

The ASG informed the court that he currently had no clear instructions from the central government in this regard.

Following this, the court adjourned the matter for three weeks. The next hearing will be held after the three-week period.

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Law Professor Files PIL Over Social Media Design

The PIL was filed by law professor Dr. Vikas Kathuria, who has sought the creation of a committee of experts to examine social media design features that engage people's attention for extended periods.

The petitioner has argued that the issue is not about the content available on social media platforms. Instead, it concerns features designed to encourage users to repeatedly return to platforms and spend more time on them.

The petition lists features including infinite scroll, video autoplay, short videos and reels, user-customised feeds, persistent notifications and likes.

According to the petitioner, these features are designed to hold users' attention by automatically playing another video after one ends and allowing users to continue scrolling without interruption.

PIL Raises Concerns Over Mental Health Of Young People

The petition specifically raises concerns about the mental health of young people between the ages of 15 and 24.

It highlights issues including anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, stress caused by cyberbullying and the habit of constantly using social media.

The petitioner has described the designs as "engagement maximizing" and "addiction causing". These, however, are claims made by the petitioner, and the court has not issued any final decision on them.

The PIL seeks a direction to the central government to constitute an expert committee to examine these design features and develop scientific and evidence-based safety standards.

It further seeks the formulation of regulations to limit, regulate or, if necessary, ban such features.

Petition Seeks Compensation From Social Media Companies

The petition also seeks compensation from social media companies including Meta, Google, Telegram, X and Snapchat for alleged mental harm.

The petitioner has argued that while India has regulations governing harmful or illegal content on social media, there is no clear mechanism to regulate platform design as a separate issue.

The petition also clarifies that its objective is not to ban social media entirely. Instead, it seeks regulation of specific design features that, according to the petitioners, keep users on platforms for longer and encourage them to return repeatedly.

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