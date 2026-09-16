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English NewsCitiesHit-And Run Accused Driver Deliberately Hit Gurugram Biker: Police

Hit-And Run Accused Driver Deliberately Hit Gurugram Biker: Police

The accused, identified as Kalyan Bainsla, was arrested along with his 34-year-old cousin. Both are residents of Chandhut in Palwal. Police said Bainsla owns a gym and runs a real estate business.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 12:17 PM (IST)

The 33-year-old man arrested for ramming his car into a woman biker on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road allegedly deliberately hit her in Gurugram. He was arrested from Rajasthan’s Dausa along with his cousin and investigators invoked an attempt-to-murder charge against him.

The accused, identified as Kalyan Bainsla, was arrested along with his 34-year-old cousin Lavnish. Both are residents of Chandhut in Palwal. Police said Bainsla owns a gym and runs a real estate business in the district.

According to investigators, Bainsla allegedly tried to escape while he was being brought back to Gurugram after his arrest. He sustained injuries to his left forearm and head during the attempt and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Woman Biker Deliberately Hit By Car

The incident took place between 7:15 am and 7:30 am on Sunday, when Delhi resident Shivani Chauhan, also known as Sia, was riding her motorcycle with a group of bikers on Golf Course Road.

A video of the incident later surfaced on social media after Chauhan shared it online. The footage prompted Gurugram Police to take suo motu cognisance and begin an investigation.

Police subsequently identified Bainsla and traced him to Dausa, where he and his cousin were arrested on Tuesday.

Investigators are treating the incident as more than a road accident, with the attempt-to-murder charge reflecting their conclusion that the car was allegedly driven into the biker deliberately.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram Biker Gurugram Arrest
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