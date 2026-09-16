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English NewsCities‘Mosque Will Be Rebuilt’: Iqra Hasan Says Saharanpur Was To Be Made Another Sambhal

‘Mosque Will Be Rebuilt’: Iqra Hasan Says Saharanpur Was To Be Made Another Sambhal

Iqra Hasan attended a PDA programme organised in Saharanpur, where she strongly criticised the Uttar Pradesh government and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 01:18 PM (IST)

The issue of the demolition of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur appears to be gaining momentum again ahead of the state Assembly elections. Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan has made a strong statement on the matter, targeting the BJP and alleging that the party wanted to turn Saharanpur into another Sambhal.

“I promise that this mosque will be rebuilt at the same place and, Inshallah, it will definitely be rebuilt,” she said.

Iqra Hasan attended a PDA programme organised in Saharanpur, where she strongly criticised the Uttar Pradesh government and the Bharatiya Janata Party. She said, “They have only one issue -- creating a Hindu-Muslim divide. There is a saying that a clay pot cannot be put on the stove repeatedly, and that pot is no longer working. Yet, attempts are being made to keep the issue alive by demolishing mosques.”

'They Wanted To Trigger Riots'

The SP MP alleged that the intention was to trigger communal violence in Saharanpur and turn it into another Sambhal.

She said, “Their intention was to create riots in Saharanpur and turn it into another Sambhal, nothing else. When we spoke to people here, our Hindu brothers, irrespective of their caste, said they were saddened that a place of worship should not have been demolished in this manner.”

She added, “This is a sin, and those responsible will have to face its consequences. None of our Hindu brothers is happy about this.”

Hasan claimed that the mosque was around 100 years old and stood at the same location as a temple. She said the demolition was an attempt to disrupt the “beautiful bond of brotherhood” between communities.

The SP MP also thanked the people of Saharanpur for maintaining peace and exercising restraint following the demolition.

Hasan assured supporters that the mosque would be rebuilt at the same location and said she was confident that the legal battle would also be won.

“I want to assure you that the mosque will be rebuilt, and we will win this battle in court as well because our documents are strong. Just remain calm and patient. It is a matter of three or four months. After that, if your strength and ours remain united, I can say that we will form our government in Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

A mosque located on the Saharanpur Collectorate premises was recently demolished by a bulldozer following a district court order. The Muslim side has claimed that the land belonged to the Waqf and that the mosque had stood there for around 100 years.

They have alleged that the government and administration demolished the mosque without giving them an adequate opportunity to present their case.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
SAMBHAL Saharanpur Iqra Hasan Saharanpur Mosque Demolishment
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