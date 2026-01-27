'Acting Within Law': BJP Supports UGC Rules Amid Escalating Protests Across UP

Political Reactions Sharply Divided
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was acting “within the law,” while BJP MLA Devendra Pratap Singh warned the rules could increase social hatred. RLS Party president Upendra Kushwaha defended the regulations, saying they aim to correct irregularities, whereas Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad alleged the move was meant to divert attention from pressing national issues. Leaders from opposition parties also criticised the changes. NCP MP Fauzia Khan said such an environment should not be created within educational institutions, while Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that the RSS exercises control over education.
Protests Spread Across States
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait warned the rules could fuel caste animosity, while Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav maintained that the UGC had done nothing wrong. BJP spokesperson Harish Chand said the government would consider public concerns. Protests have been reported from multiple districts, including Lucknow, Gonda, Rae Bareli, Sonbhadra, Farrukhabad, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Meerut, Sambhal and Lakhimpur Kheri. Demonstrations ranged from slogan-shouting and black-band protests to symbolic acts such as sending bangles to MPs. In Delhi, students staged protests against the new rules.
BJP Resignations Amid UGC Controversy
The agitation has also triggered resignations within the BJP, with at least 11 district-level leaders stepping down in Noida, Rae Bareli, Aligarh and Varanasi. The new UGC regulations expand the definition of caste discrimination to include OBCs along with SC/ST communities, mandate representation of SC/ST, OBCs and women in grievance committees, and establish a 24-hour helpline in colleges and universities. However, the removal of penalties for false complaints and the lack of clarity on general-category representation have drawn sharp criticism from upper-caste groups.