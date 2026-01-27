Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Acting Within Law': BJP Supports UGC Rules Amid Escalating Protests Across UP

Opposition to the new UGC guidelines has escalated, with protests across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, political divisions sharpening, and resignations reported within the BJP over allegations.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Opposition to the newly notified University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines has intensified, with protests spreading across Uttar Pradesh and parts of Delhi. Adding to the controversy, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya of Ayodhya wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the new UGC regulations be repealed, or that he be granted euthanasia, calling the rules discriminatory and unjust. Critics of the guidelines allege that the regulations unfairly target upper-caste students by presuming guilt and removing penalties for false complaints. Several political leaders and social organisations have weighed in, reflecting sharp divisions across party lines.

Political Reactions Sharply Divided

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was acting “within the law,” while BJP MLA Devendra Pratap Singh warned the rules could increase social hatred. RLS Party president Upendra Kushwaha defended the regulations, saying they aim to correct irregularities, whereas Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad alleged the move was meant to divert attention from pressing national issues. Leaders from opposition parties also criticised the changes. NCP MP Fauzia Khan said such an environment should not be created within educational institutions, while Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that the RSS exercises control over education. 

Protests Spread Across States

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait warned the rules could fuel caste animosity, while Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav maintained that the UGC had done nothing wrong. BJP spokesperson Harish Chand said the government would consider public concerns. Protests have been reported from multiple districts, including Lucknow, Gonda, Rae Bareli, Sonbhadra, Farrukhabad, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Meerut, Sambhal and Lakhimpur Kheri. Demonstrations ranged from slogan-shouting and black-band protests to symbolic acts such as sending bangles to MPs. In Delhi, students staged protests against the new rules.

BJP Resignations Amid UGC Controversy

The agitation has also triggered resignations within the BJP, with at least 11 district-level leaders stepping down in Noida, Rae Bareli, Aligarh and Varanasi. The new UGC regulations expand the definition of caste discrimination to include OBCs along with SC/ST communities, mandate representation of SC/ST, OBCs and women in grievance committees, and establish a 24-hour helpline in colleges and universities. However, the removal of penalties for false complaints and the lack of clarity on general-category representation have drawn sharp criticism from upper-caste groups.

UGC Guidelines Follow Legal Process

The guidelines stem from a long legal and policy process. Existing rules date back to December 2012. Following the suicides of student Rohith Vemula in 2016 and a medical student in 2019, petitions were filed in the Supreme Court seeking stricter anti-discrimination norms. In January 2025, the Supreme Court directed the UGC to frame new regulations. A draft was released in February 2025 and reviewed by a parliamentary committee chaired by Congress MP Digvijay Singh, which recommended including OBCs and removing punitive provisions for false complaints.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main criticisms of the new UGC guidelines?

Critics allege the guidelines unfairly target upper-caste students by presuming guilt and removing penalties for false complaints. There is also concern about the lack of clarity on general-category representation.

Where have protests against the UGC guidelines been reported?

Protests have spread across Uttar Pradesh, with demonstrations reported in cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, and Meerut. Students also protested in Delhi.

What impact have the UGC guidelines had within the BJP?

The agitation has triggered resignations within the BJP, with at least 11 district-level leaders stepping down in several districts.

What do the new UGC regulations aim to do?

The regulations expand the definition of caste discrimination, mandate representation of SC/ST, OBCs, and women in grievance committees, and establish a 24-hour helpline.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP UGC UTTAR PRADESH Kiren RIjiju
