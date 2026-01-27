'Acting Within Law': BJP Supports UGC Rules Amid Escalating Protests Across UP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Opposition to the newly notified University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines has intensified, with protests spreading across Uttar Pradesh and parts of Delhi. Adding to the controversy, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya of Ayodhya wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the new UGC regulations be repealed, or that he be granted euthanasia, calling the rules discriminatory and unjust. Critics of the guidelines allege that the regulations unfairly target upper-caste students by presuming guilt and removing penalties for false complaints. Several political leaders and social organisations have weighed in, reflecting sharp divisions across party lines.

Political Reactions Sharply Divided Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was acting “within the law,” while BJP MLA Devendra Pratap Singh warned the rules could increase social hatred. RLS Party president Upendra Kushwaha defended the regulations, saying they aim to correct irregularities, whereas Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad alleged the move was meant to divert attention from pressing national issues. Leaders from opposition parties also criticised the changes. NCP MP Fauzia Khan said such an environment should not be created within educational institutions, while Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that the RSS exercises control over education. Protests Spread Across States Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait warned the rules could fuel caste animosity, while Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav maintained that the UGC had done nothing wrong. BJP spokesperson Harish Chand said the government would consider public concerns. Protests have been reported from multiple districts, including Lucknow, Gonda, Rae Bareli, Sonbhadra, Farrukhabad, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Meerut, Sambhal and Lakhimpur Kheri. Demonstrations ranged from slogan-shouting and black-band protests to symbolic acts such as sending bangles to MPs. In Delhi, students staged protests against the new rules. BJP Resignations Amid UGC Controversy The agitation has also triggered resignations within the BJP, with at least 11 district-level leaders stepping down in Noida, Rae Bareli, Aligarh and Varanasi. The new UGC regulations expand the definition of caste discrimination to include OBCs along with SC/ST communities, mandate representation of SC/ST, OBCs and women in grievance committees, and establish a 24-hour helpline in colleges and universities. However, the removal of penalties for false complaints and the lack of clarity on general-category representation have drawn sharp criticism from upper-caste groups. UGC Guidelines Follow Legal Process

The guidelines stem from a long legal and policy process. Existing rules date back to December 2012. Following the suicides of student Rohith Vemula in 2016 and a medical student in 2019, petitions were filed in the Supreme Court seeking stricter anti-discrimination norms. In January 2025, the Supreme Court directed the UGC to frame new regulations. A draft was released in February 2025 and reviewed by a parliamentary committee chaired by Congress MP Digvijay Singh, which recommended including OBCs and removing punitive provisions for false complaints.