Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Not Living Up To Deal': Trump Hikes Tariffs On South Korea To 25% Over Delay In Trade Agreement

'Not Living Up To Deal': Trump Hikes Tariffs On South Korea To 25% Over Delay In Trade Agreement

Trump said the move was prompted by what he described as the South Korean legislature’s failure to uphold commitments under an existing trade agreement with the United States.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 07:53 AM (IST)

US President Donald Trump on Monday said tariffs on a broad range of South Korean imports would be raised to 25 per cent, up from the existing 15 per cent. This raise would be imposed on automobiles, lumber, and pharmaceuticals.

Trump said the decision was prompted by what he described as the South Korean legislature’s failure to uphold commitments under an existing trade agreement with the United States.

The announcement was made on Truth Social, where Trump wrote, "Because the Korean Legislature hasn't enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative, I am hereby increasing South Korean TARIFFS on Autos, Lumber, Pharma, and all other Reciprocal TARIFFS, from 15% to 25%." There was no immediate clarity on whether the higher duties have already taken effect.

South Korea is among the United States’ largest trading partners, exporting goods worth USD 132 billion to the US in 2024, Commerce Department figures show. Automobiles and auto components account for a significant share of these exports, along with semiconductors and electronic products, which are industries that may now see cost pressures from the tariff increase.

The move reverses a trade arrangement outlined in July, when Trump had announced a flat 15 per cent tariff on South Korean imports, a figure notably lower than levels he had earlier proposed.

Under that earlier understanding, Trump had also said Seoul agreed to "give to the United States $350 Billion Dollars for Investments owned and controlled by the United States, and selected by myself, as President."

He further said the step came after what he called repeated delays by lawmakers in Seoul. “President Lee and and I reached a Great Deal for both Countries on July 30, 2025,” he wrote, noting that the agreement was reiterated during his subsequent visit to Korea that year. “Why hasn’t the Korean Legislature approved it?”

This latest escalation follows several earlier tariff threats by the Trump administration that were ultimately not enforced. These included a proposed 10 per cent tariff on Canada after Ontario aired an anti-tariff World Series advertisement, possible duties on European countries linked to Greenland, and a 100 per cent tariff on Canada floated over the weekend.

The development also comes against the backdrop of legal challenges to Trump’s use of trade powers. In November, the US Supreme Court heard arguments questioning tariffs imposed without congressional approval, with some justices expressing doubts over the president’s authority to introduce such measures independently.

Related Video

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump United STates South KOrea US Tariffs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bank Unions Go On Nationwide Strike Today; Here Are Their Key Demands
Bank Unions Go On Nationwide Strike Today; Here Are Their Key Demands
News
‘Deal Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year
‘Deal Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year
World
7 Killed As Private Jet Crashes During Snowstorm At Maine Airport
7 Killed As Private Jet Crashes During Snowstorm At Maine Airport
India
‘Why Not The Front?’: Congress Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Third-Row Seat At Republic Day Parade
‘Why Not The Front?’: Congress Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Third-Row Seat At Republic Day Parade
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows
Avimukteshwaranand Controversy: Keshav Maurya Slams ‘Crocodile Tears’ Saints Amid Avimukteshwaranand Controversy
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Dharna Enters 9th Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Says No One Above Constitution
Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget