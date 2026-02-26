Noida School Bus Scare: 6-Year-Old Left Behind for Hours, Principal Orders Review

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNoida School Bus Scare: 6-Year-Old Left Behind for Hours, Principal Orders Review

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 11:45 PM (IST)

A six-year-old UKG student of Amity International School, Noida, was found inside a parked school bus on Thursday, hours after he failed to reach school, raising concerns among parents and questions about transport safety protocols.

Information about the incident emerged through messages circulated in parents’ WhatsApp groups. The messages said the child had boarded the school bus in the morning but did not reach the campus and was later found in a bus parking yard located in a remote area of Noida, around 25 km from the school, Hindustan Times reported.

Attendance Discrepancy Raises Questions

According to the messages shared among parents, when the bus returned in the afternoon and the child did not get off at his residential society, the family contacted the school.

They were informed that the child had been marked absent in the classroom attendance register but present in the bus attendance record. The message also claimed that parents did not receive any alert or communication regarding his absence from school.

The child was eventually located in a bus parking yard and reunited with his parents. The messages alleged he had remained inside the vehicle for several hours in heat conditions. However, the exact duration he remained inside the bus could not be independently verified.

School Says Child Was Located ‘Without Delay’

Responding to the incident, Amity International School, Noida, issued a statement through principal Renu Singh, stating that the school was informed about a student who remained on a school bus after a vehicle change caused by an unforeseen mechanical issue.

“Upon the matter being brought to our attention, immediate action was taken. The child, who had fallen asleep during transit, was located without delay and safely reunited with the parents. We are relieved to confirm that the student was unharmed,” the statement said.

Transport Protocols Under Review

The school said student safety remained its top priority and that the incident had been taken seriously.

“A comprehensive review of transport protocols has been initiated, strict action is being undertaken to ensure accountability, and additional safeguards are being reinforced to prevent any recurrence,” the statement added.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns among parents over school transport monitoring and safety procedures.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 11:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
