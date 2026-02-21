Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India's Fastest Metro Comes To Meerut - PM Modi To Flag Off Tomorrow

This project is expected to boost local trade, ease congestion on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and transform Meerut into a major hub within the National Capital Region.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 09:06 AM (IST)

Meerut is poised to make history tomorrow as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to inaugurate the Meerut Metro on February 22. Setting a new benchmark for urban transit, this system will officially become the fastest metro in India, surpassing the Delhi Airport Express Line.

Key Highlights of Meerut Metro

Record-Breaking Speed: The metro features a design speed of 135 km/h and a maximum operational speed of 120 km/h. It spans a 21 km corridor from Meerut South to Modipuram, covering the distance in just 30 minutes. The service includes 12 stations, providing critical intra-city connectivity.

In a first-of-its-kind move for India, the Meerut Metro shares the same tracks and signaling infrastructure as the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat (RRTS) trains.

Inside the 3-Coach Trainsets

Manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative, these three-coach trains are designed for efficiency and passenger comfort. Each train can carry over 700 passengers, with 173 seated. The trains feature a striking fluorescent green, blue, and orange color scheme.

Modern Amenities: Coaches are equipped with 2x2 cushioned seating (transverse and longitudinal), USB charging ports, luggage racks, and dynamic route maps.

Safety Features: Every station is fitted with Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) synchronized with the train doors. The coaches also include CCTV, emergency talk-back systems, and dedicated spaces for wheelchairs and stretchers.

Economic & Social Impact

By integrating with the 82 km Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, which is also set for a full opening tomorrow, the metro will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to roughly 55 minutes. This project is expected to significantly boost local trade, ease congestion on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and transform Meerut into a major hub within the National Capital Region.

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP

Published at : 21 Feb 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi India Fastest Metro Meerut Metro
