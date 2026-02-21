T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 First Match Today - Teams, Timing & Live Streaming Details

T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand vs Pakistan Super 8 Match Today: The business end of the T20 World Cup officially kicks off today as New Zealand and Pakistan face off in the opening fixture of Super 8 Group 2. Both teams finished second in their respective groups with a 3-1 record and are eager to secure an early advantage in the race for the semifinals.

Match Details & Timing

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 41 (Super 8)

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Toss: 06:30 PM IST

Match Start: 07:00 PM IST

How to Watch Live in India

Television: The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network with commentary available in multiple languages.

Digital Streaming: Fans can catch the live action on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch & Weather Report

The Surface: The R. Premadasa pitch traditionally favors spinners, but it offers enough bounce for batters to play their shots once settled. Interestingly, four of the last five matches at this venue were won by the team batting first.

The Weather: Colombo's forecast is a concern for fans. There is a 75% probability of rain, with showers expected in the lead-up and during the first half of the match. Humidity is expected to be high, hovering around 80%.

Head-to-Head Record

The rivalry remains incredibly tight. In their 49 previous T20 meetings, Pakistan leads slightly with 24 wins to New Zealand's 23, with two matches ending in no-result.

When Is India's First Match in Super 8s?

Defending champions India are set to begin their Super 8 journey tomorrow, Sunday, February 22, 2026. Placed in Group 1, the Men in Blue will face South Africa in their opening fixture of this round.

India vs South Africa Super 8 match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST and the first ball at 7:00 PM IST. Having topped Group A with a perfect 4-0 record, India enters this stage with significant momentum.