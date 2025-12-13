Illegal Structures Found On Noida Airport Land, FIR Filed Against 28 Villagers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The district administration has taken action against large-scale illegal construction near the Greater Noida Jewar Airport, registering a case against 28 villagers accused of carrying out unauthorised construction on land acquired for the airport’s second phase of expansion.

The action comes amid the ongoing land acquisition process for the airport project, which involves around 1,182 hectares of land across several villages in the area.

FIR Registered On Lekhpal’s Complaint

Based on a written complaint filed by Lekhpal Pratyush Rahi Pathak of Nagla Hukam Singh village, the Rabupura police station registered an FIR against the accused individuals.

The complaint states that despite the issuance of official acquisition notifications, illegal construction activities are continuing on the land earmarked for the airport expansion. It further notes that compensation for the acquired land has already been paid to the farmers.

Land Transferred To Civil Aviation Department

According to the FIR, the acquired land has already been officially registered in the name of the Civil Aviation Department. The administration alleges that illegal construction is being carried out to wrongly claim benefits under the rehabilitation and resettlement policy.

Officials stated that several notices had been issued to stop the construction, but the activities continued, allegedly causing financial loss to the government and affecting the image of the administration.

Construction Without Permission Strictly Prohibited

The report reiterates that land acquisition for the second phase of the Noida Airport project is underway in Runhera, Kureb, Veerampur, Karauli Bangar, Dayanatpur, and Mudharah villages.

A government notification issued in 2022 clearly stated that no construction or sale of land would be permitted without district administration approval until the acquisition process is completed.

Names Of Accused Mentioned In FIR

Police have registered the case against residents of Nagla Hukam Singh and Majra Karauli villages, including Narendra, Harendra, Dhirendra, Naresh, Ankit, Sachin, Pushpendra, Amar, Brijesh, Avdhesh, Veerbahadur, Ankur, Deepak, Sundar, Vinod, Monu, Manish, Rasphool, Harveer, Dhruv, Sudhir, Parveen, Samayveer, among others.

Four Workers Died In Building Collapse Last Month

The report also recalls a recent incident in Nagla Hukam Singh village, where the house of a local resident collapsed, killing four labourers. The accident occurred while workers were removing the slab of the third floor.

During the investigation, it was found that the building was allegedly constructed in violation of safety standards, reportedly to claim benefits under the rehabilitation and resettlement policy.