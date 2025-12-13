'Sincerely Apologise To Messi, His Fans': Mamata Banerjee After Chaos At Kolkata Stadium Event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday apologised to football icon Lionel Messi and his fans over the chaos at the Salt Lake stadium event in Kolkata today. She said she was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the "mismanagement" during the event, and announced the formation of a high-level enquiry committee to investigate the matter.

In a post on X, Banerjee said the committee will be headed by retired Justice Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs Department as members. She said the panel will carry out a detailed probe, determine responsibility, and suggest steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi," she said.

The Bengal CM further wrote: "I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident. I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future."

Banerjee's apology came after chaos erupted during the first leg of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour on Saturday morning. The crowd vandalised the stadium property after failing to get a proper glimpse of the footballer.