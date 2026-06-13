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HomeCitiesHyderabad YouTuber Killed Inside Home; Brother-in-Law Among Main Suspects

Hyderabad YouTuber Killed Inside Home; Brother-in-Law Among Main Suspects

Police said Masood was attacked shortly after returning from Friday prayers when a group of men allegedly forced their way into his residence and assaulted him with deadly weapons, iron rods and gym equipment.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • YouTuber Shaik Mahaboob murdered inside his Hyderabad home Friday.
  • Brother-in-law and two associates brutally attacked victim with weapons.
  • Police suspect murder linked to long-running family dispute.
  • Police launched investigation, formed teams to apprehend accused.

A 30-year-old YouTuber and electrician was allegedly murdered inside his home in Hyderabad's Golconda area on Friday, with police suspecting that a long-running family dispute may have led to the fatal attack.

The victim, identified as Shaik Mahaboob, also known as Chandi Masood, was attacked at his residence in Kumarwadi under the Golconda Police Station limits at around 3:20 p.m., according to police officials, reported NDTV. 

Investigators said Masood had returned home after offering Friday prayers when he allegedly noticed a group of people following him. Sensing danger, he reportedly rushed inside his house. However, the assailants allegedly forced their way into the residence and launched a violent attack.

Brother-in-Law Named as Main Suspect

Police have identified Shaik Sohail, the brother of Masood's wife, as the prime suspect in the case.

According to investigators, Sohail was allegedly accompanied by two associates, identified as Afu and Jabir, when the attack took place. The accused are suspected of assaulting Masood with deadly weapons inside the house.

Police said the attackers allegedly inflicted severe injuries, particularly to the victim's head. Iron rods and gym equipment were also reportedly used during the assault, making the attack particularly brutal.

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Victim Died Before Reaching Hospital

The injuries proved fatal, and Masood died at the scene before he could be shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, police rushed to the location and launched an investigation. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death and gather forensic evidence.

Officials said the findings of the autopsy and forensic reports would play an important role in strengthening the case and establishing the sequence of events.

Love Marriage and Family Tensions Under Scanner

Preliminary investigations suggest the murder may be linked to ongoing tensions between Masood and his in-laws.

Police said Masood had entered into a love marriage around one-and-a-half years ago despite opposition from certain family members. The couple later had a child, but differences between Masood and his wife's family allegedly persisted.

Investigators are examining whether those strained relations contributed to the circumstances that led to the killing.

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Special Teams Formed to Track Accused

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishna Goud said officers are verifying witness accounts and examining all available evidence to establish the exact motive behind the crime.

He confirmed that special police teams have been constituted to trace and arrest all those involved in the murder.

“We will make every effort to apprehend the accused as quickly as possible and ensure justice is served,” Goud said.

Tension in Locality After Killing

A murder case has been registered, and further action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

The incident has sparked tension in the locality, with residents and family members demanding swift action against the accused.

Police said they are continuing their investigation and are exploring all possible angles to determine the full circumstances surrounding the killing.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim in the Hyderabad murder case?

The victim was Shaik Mahaboob, also known as Chandi Masood. He was a 30-year-old YouTuber and electrician.

What is the suspected motive behind the murder?

Police suspect a long-running family dispute, specifically tensions from Masood's love marriage about 1.5 years ago, as the motive. His wife's family reportedly opposed the marriage.

Who has been identified as the prime suspect in the case?

Shaik Sohail, the brother of Masood's wife, has been named as the prime suspect. He was allegedly accompanied by two associates, Afu and Jabir.

How did the assailants attack the victim?

The assailants allegedly forced their way into Masood's home and attacked him with deadly weapons. They used iron rods and gym equipment, inflicting severe head injuries.

What actions are the police taking regarding the murder?

Police have launched an investigation, registered a murder case, and formed special teams to trace and arrest the accused. They are also verifying witness accounts.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
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