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HomeCitiesRajnath Singh's Relative Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Minibus In Indore; Driver Detained

Rajnath Singh's Relative Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Minibus In Indore; Driver Detained

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's relative was killed in a road accident in Indore. Police have detained the driver and seized the vehicle.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 10:31 AM (IST)

Indore, Jun 12 (PTI) A relative of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was killed in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, and the minibus driver allegedly responsible has been detained, officials said on Friday.

BJP MLA from Sonkatch constituency in Dewas district, Rajesh Sonkar, informed PTI that the defence minister's relative, Prabhat Singh (29), was travelling from Bhopal to Indore on Thursday when the incident occurred.

According to Sonkar, Prabhat stopped on the roadside in the Kshipra police station area around 10 pm and was trying to re-enter the vehicle when a speeding minibus struck him, resulting in his death at the scene.

He said that after the post-mortem, Prabhat's body was first sent to Delhi by a regular flight and then transported to his home state of Uttar Pradesh.

"Prabhat was a relative of the defence minister. However, his specific relationship to him could not be immediately ascertained," the BJP MLA said.

Kshipra police station in-charge Kailash Solanki said that the minibus involved in Prabhat's death has been seized, and the driver, Raju, has been detained.

He added that further legal action is being pursued in this case. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
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