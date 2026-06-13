TCS Engineer Dies By Suicide In Pune; Note Alleges Workplace Harassment By Seniors

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TCS engineer died by suicide, alleging workplace harassment.

Police booked three colleagues for alleged mental distress.

Investigation probing technical, corporate aspects; no arrests yet.

Employee union urges examining systems after multiple worker deaths.

A 48-year-old Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) engineer in Pune died by suicide, leaving behind a note in which he allegedly detailed workplace harassment and mental distress caused by colleagues, police said.

The deceased, identified as Amit Abhay Brahme, worked as an IT engineer and was found dead at his residence on June 2. During the investigation, police recovered a two-page note from his room in which he named three colleagues and accused them of contributing to his deteriorating mental state.

Based on the allegations contained in the note, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against two senior employees, identified as Archana and Shashwati, and another employee, Vinod Palicha, reported NDTV.

Allegations of Workplace Harassment

According to investigators, Brahme alleged in the note that he was subjected to prolonged mental harassment by the two senior colleagues. He claimed that important and rewarding projects were taken away from him and replaced with extremely challenging assignments that were difficult to complete within deadlines.

The note further alleged that he was repeatedly humiliated in front of team members and other employees. Brahme also claimed that he was placed under constant pressure to resign from his position.

People close to him have alleged that the note sheds light on the emotional strain and workplace challenges he faced in the months leading up to his death.

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Friend Accused of Filing False Complaints

Brahme also accused Vinod Palicha, whom he described as a friend, of damaging his reputation within the organisation.

In the note, he alleged that Palicha filed false complaints against him, which he believed tarnished his image among colleagues and negatively affected his standing at the workplace.

The allegations are now part of the police investigation, and officials said all aspects of the claims are being examined.

Police Launch Detailed Investigation

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudhakar Yadav confirmed that a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the three individuals named in the note.

He said no arrests have been made so far and that investigators are examining both technical and corporate aspects related to the case.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation into every technical and corporate aspect of the matter,” Yadav said.

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Employee Union Raises Broader Concerns

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to examine whether adequate systems are in place within organisations to identify employee distress, address workplace grievances and prevent similar incidents.

NITES, which describes itself as Maharashtra's only registered trade union formed by IT employees, said Brahme allegedly took the extreme step after enduring prolonged mental harassment and humiliation at work.

The union also referred to the death of 24-year-old TCS employee Sujal Vinod Oswal, who was found dead on the company's Hinjewadi campus in January. While noting that the circumstances of that case remain under investigation, NITES said two employee deaths linked to the same corporate establishment within a span of a few months warrant closer attention and should not be treated as routine incidents.