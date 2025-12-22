Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Haryana Gets New District As Nayab Singh Saini Govt Issues Notification

Haryana Gets New District As Nayab Singh Saini Govt Issues Notification

The newly formed Hansi district will have two subdivisions, separated from the Hisar district.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Haryana government led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has officially declared Hansi as a new district. With the issuance of the notification, Hansi has become Haryana’s 23rd district. The new district has been carved out of Hisar.

Hisar has so far been divided to create four districts—Bhiwani, Sirsa, Fatehabad, and now Hansi. Additionally, Charkhi Dadri, which was carved out of Bhiwani, was also earlier part of the larger Hisar region.

Administrative Structure Of New Hansi District

The newly formed Hansi district will have two subdivisions, separated from the Hisar district. It will include three tehsils (Hansi, Narnaund and Bass) along with one sub-tehsil, Kheri Jalab. The district will also comprise three blocks: Hansi-1, Hansi-2 and Narnaund.

110 Villages Included From Hansi, Narnaund Areas

A total of 110 villages falling under the Hansi and Narnaund Assembly constituencies have been included in the new district. These include Hansi city and villages such as Anipura, Badala, Banda Hedi, Bhaklana, Bhatla, Bhaini Amirpur, Budana, Chanot, Data, Dhani Brahmanan, Kheri Gagan, Kheri Jalab, Kulana, Lohari Ragho, Madan Hedi, Mirchpur, Mohalla, Narnaund, Petwar, Rajthal, Rakhi Khas, Sisai Bola, Sorkhi, Thurana, Ugalan, Umra, among others.

The proposed Hansi district will have a geographical area of approximately 1,34,976 hectares and an estimated population of around 5,40,994.

According to officials, the proposal was sent by the Hisar Deputy Commissioner to the state government through the Hisar Divisional Commissioner with the objective of improving access to citizen-centric services, enhancing administrative efficiency, strengthening inter-departmental coordination, and ensuring faster and more effective delivery of government services to residents of the Hansi region.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Hisar Nayab Singh Saini HARYANA NEWS
