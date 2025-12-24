Broad-Daylight Firing In Haridwar Sparks Panic; Two Policemen Injured

A brazen shooting incident in broad daylight in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district on Tuesday triggered panic and raised fresh concerns over law and order. Unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire on a notorious criminal being escorted to court on the Laksar flyover, injuring him and two police constables deployed for security.

Criminal Targeted While Being Escorted to Court

According to reports, notorious criminal Vinay Tyagi was being taken from Roorkee jail to the Laksar court in a special vehicle for a court appearance. As the vehicle reached the Laksar flyover, two assailants on a motorcycle, who were allegedly lying in wait, opened fire.

The attackers directly targeted Tyagi, firing multiple rounds and injuring him during the attack.

Two Policemen Injured in Firing

Two police constables accompanying the prisoner were also hit by bullets in the exchange of fire. All three injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Police sources said their condition is stable.

Panic on Highway, Traffic Disrupted

The indiscriminate firing on the highway caused widespread panic among commuters and pedestrians. The sound of gunfire led to chaos in the area, with people running for cover. Traffic on the highway was temporarily disrupted following the incident.

The assailants managed to flee the spot after the shooting, raising serious questions about the security arrangements during the escort.

Video of Attack Goes Viral

A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the attackers running along the road, brandishing weapons and firing as they escape. The footage, which highlights the attackers’ audacity, has gone viral, triggering fear and outrage among the public.

Police Launch Manhunt

Following the incident, police cordoned off the area and launched an intensive search operation. CCTV footage from nearby locations is being examined, and checkpoints have been set up along the highway and in adjoining border areas.

Haridwar Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Suyal said the case is being investigated seriously. He stated that efforts are underway to identify the assailants involved in the shooting and that they will be arrested soon. Multiple police teams are also probing the motive and possible conspiracy behind the attack.

The daylight firing on a busy highway has once again brought the issue of public safety and law and order in Uttarakhand into sharp focus.