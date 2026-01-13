Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Man jumps in front of train after wife elopes with lover

Man jumps in front of train after wife elopes with lover

A 33-year-old man in Gurugram died by suicide after allegedly blaming his wife and her lover in a video message, prompting police to register a case of abetment to suicide.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gurugram: A 33-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train after his wife eloped with her lover, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on January 5 when Vikram recorded a video and sent it to his brother-in-law, blaming his wife and her lover for his death.

Vikram's brother, Rohit Kumar, filed a complaint with GRP and said that his brother had married Ritu Devi in May 2015.

On October 5, 2025, Ritu left her husband and two children and eloped with her lover, Prince Jat alias Vipin. She also left a note at home about her leaving.

They had filed a police complaint. Later, Ritu called Vikram and said that she had made a grave mistake, and Prince was beating her. She had said that she wanted to return home, and she was brought back by the police, Rohit said.

"Then on January 5, 2026, she returned to her lover, Prince. When Vikram returned home from work in the morning, he found Ritu's note. When he called Prince, he abused him and threatened to kill him," Rohit told the police.

"When Vikram informed his brother-in-law Arun, he came to his house and checked the room and found that some jewellery and Rs 40,000 in cash were missing. After this, in the afternoon, Vikram made a video of his suicide and sent it to Arun. Later, we found his body on the railway track", Rohit said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Prince and Ritu under sections of abetment to suicide, police said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. We will include the accused in the investigation, and further action will be taken based on whatever facts emerge during the investigation", said Sub Inspector Hari Chand, the investigating officer. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the alleged suicide of the 33-year-old man in Gurugram?

The man allegedly committed suicide after his wife eloped with her lover. He sent a video to his brother-in-law blaming them for his death.

When did the man's wife elope with her lover?

The wife eloped with her lover on October 5, 2025, leaving her husband and two children. She later returned, only to elope again on January 5, 2026.

What happened after the wife eloped for the second time?

When the man discovered his wife had left again, he found jewelry and cash missing. He then recorded a suicide video and later his body was found on the railway track.

What action has been taken by the police?

An FIR has been registered against the wife and her lover for abetment to suicide. The investigation is ongoing, and further action will be based on emerging facts.

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIR Abetment To Suicide Gurugram Man Gurugram GRP Police
