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HomeCitiesDelhi Govt Approves Free Bus Travel For Transgender Persons On DTC, Cluster Buses

Delhi Govt Approves Free Bus Travel For Transgender Persons On DTC, Cluster Buses

Officials said transgender persons residing in Delhi will be able to avail free travel on buses operated by the DTC as well as those run under the cluster bus system of the Transport Department.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
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The Delhi government has approved free bus travel for transgender persons on all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster bus routes, extending a facility that is currently available to women passengers. The decision was cleared under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with officials saying the move is aimed at improving access to public transport for members of the transgender community. The scheme will follow the same system already in place for women, allowing eligible residents of Delhi to travel without paying fares on government-run buses across the national capital.

Free Travel On DTC, Cluster Buses

Officials said transgender persons residing in Delhi will be able to avail free travel on buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation as well as those run under the cluster bus system of the Transport Department.

The facility will be implemented using the same mechanism as the existing free travel scheme for women, which allows passengers to use government buses without purchasing tickets under a designated pass or verification system.

According to the government, the decision is intended to remove financial barriers that may prevent members of the transgender community from accessing public transport for work, education and daily travel.

Authorities said the move is part of efforts to make public services more accessible to different sections of society and to ensure that public transport remains affordable.

Government Stresses Inclusion

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision reflects the government’s approach towards expanding welfare measures and ensuring equal access to basic services. She said the administration is working towards making Delhi’s transport system more inclusive so that all citizens can travel with dignity and without discrimination.

Officials added that the transport department will issue detailed guidelines on how the scheme will be implemented, including eligibility verification and the process for availing the free travel facility.

The government said the move is expected to benefit transgender residents across the city and is part of broader efforts to strengthen social welfare measures and improve urban mobility in the national capital.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
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DTC Delhi Government Free Bus Travel Transgender Rights
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